Super Bowl 2019: Initial Vegas Odds Following Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens were holding on by the skin of their teeth. They held a two-point lead over the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was attempting to lead the Browns to a game-winning drive that would have wrecked Baltimore's season.

Mayfield led the Browns to two first downs, but just when he had his team on the edge of a possible field goal attempt, the Ravens stiffened and stopped the Browns in their track. Superb linebacker C.J. Mosley came up with the interception that gave the ball back to the Ravens and clinched the 26-24 victory.

That win was the most dramatic moment of the Week 17 Sunday afternoon games. The Sunday night game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennnessee Titans will determine the final entrant in the NFL playoffs.

Here's a look at the odds each team has of winning the Super Bowl, per OddsShark.

Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Seahawks +3300

Colts +4000

Titans +4000

Eagles +5000

The Saints had nothing to play for in Week 17 because they had clinched the NFC South and the top seed in the conference. Star quarterback Drew Brees did not play in the game and the Saints dropped a 33-14 decision at home to the Carolina Panthers.

Nevertheless, the Saints are the +250 favorite to win the Super Bowl. A $100 wager on the Saints will return a $250 profit to the successful bettor.

The Rams, who clinched the No. 2 position in the NFC and a bye in the wild-card round as a result of their 48-32 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers, are the second choice at +390.

The NFC North champion Bears are +800, while the NFC East-winning Cowboys are +2500

The Chiefs finally finished their mission of winning the AFC West and gaining the top seed in the conference with their dominating 35-3 win over the Oakland Raiders. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the prime candidates to win the MVP award, threw two TD passes and finished the regular season with 50 scoring passes.

The Chiefs are the top AFC choice at +450 to win the Super Bowl and hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs have not been champions since their famous Super Bowl IV triumph over the Minnesota Vikings following the 1969 season.

The Patriots clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a bye in the wild-card round for the ninth straight season by whipping the New York Jets 38-3. The Pats are +650 to win the Super Bowl, a much higher number than they are used to seeing.

The AFC South champion Texans are +2500, while the AFC North-winning Ravens are +1600.

Prior to Sunday's action, the Philadelphia Eagles were on the outside of the playoff structure looking in. However, the defending Super Bowl champions earned the No. 6 see with their 24-0 shutout victory over the Washington Redskins while the Bears knocked out the Minnesota Vikings 24-10.

The Eagles are the longest shot on the board to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Wild-card weekend schedule (per NBC Sports)

Sat 4:35: Indianapolis at Houston, ESPN/ABC

8:15 Seattle at Dallas, Fox

1:05 Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore, CBS

4:40: Philadelphia at Chicago, NBC