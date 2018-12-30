Kiko Alonso Among 3 Ejected After Hit on Bills QB Josh Allen During Slide

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was one of three players ejected on a hit to sliding Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the third quarter of Sunday's game.

According to Chris Brown of the Bills' official website, Alonso was tossed for the hit, while Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn and Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills were ejected for their involvement in an altercation after the play.

Brown noted that Quinn grabbed Allen's facemask for a "prolonged period of time."

Alonso has a history of hitting sliding quarterbacks, as he did so to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco last season and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck this season.

During the hit on Allen, Alonso's cleat came up and hit Allen in the head as well.

Despite the nature of the hit, ESPN's Mike Clay expressed his belief that Alonso did all he could to avoid making it worse:

At the time of the incident, Buffalo was leading 21-14.

Two plays later, Bills running back LeSean McCoy rushed for a nine-yard touchdown to extend the Bills' lead to 28-14.

Allen was enjoying a strong game with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score prior to the hit, and he remained in the game afterward.

Buffalo is looking to finish the season with a 6-10 record and drop the rival Dolphins to 7-9.