Nick Young Waived by Nuggets; Played 4 Games for DEN After Signing Contract

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball gsm Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets announced Sunday they have released guard Nick Young, who they signed earlier this month with a hardship exception.

"We want to thank Nick for coming to Denver on such short notice to give us some relief with our injury issues," general manager Tim Connelly said in a statement. "He immediately fit in with our group and did everything that was asked of him by being the great teammate and consummate pro he is."

Young, 33, appeared in four games with the Nuggets. He scored a total of nine points on 33.3 percent shooting in 38 minutes played.

