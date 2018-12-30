NFL Scores Week 17: Final Results, Playoff Standings and Picture for AFC, NFC

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

It's Week 17 in the NFL. And as the 2018 regular season wraps up, plenty of teams and individual stars gave us big performances heading into the postseason.

And with a lot of teams' playoff hopes already dashed before this week's games kicked off, there were plenty of opportunities for surprise production as well.

If you're in one of those rare fantasy leagues that's still going and had the foresight to grab Blake Jarwin, well done. For the rest of us, the following may serve as fodder for our curiosity.

Week 17 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Dolphins 17-42 Bills Josh Allen 17-of-26, 224 yds, 3 TD, INT, 95 rush yds, 2 TD Lions 31-0 Packers Matthew Stafford 20-of-32, 266 yds, 2 TD Jets 3-38 Patriots Tom Brady 24-of-33, 250 yds, 4 TD Panthers 33-14 Saints Kyle Allen 16-of-27, 228 yds, 2 TD, 19 rush yds, TD Cowboys 36-35 Giants Dak Prescott 27-of-44, 387 yds, 4 TD Falcons 34-32 Buccaneers Jameis Winston 22-of-35, 345 yds, 4 TD, INT, 23 rush yds Jaguars 3-20 Texans Deshaun Watson 25-of-35, 234 yds, 66 rush yds, TD Standard Scoring

Week 17 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (11-4) Saints (13-3) 2 Patriots (11-5) Rams (12-3) 3 Texans (11-5) Bears (11-4) 4 Ravens (9-6) Cowboys (10-6) Wild Card Chargers (11-4) Seahawks (9-6) Wild Card Colts (9-6) Vikings (8-6-1) 7 Titans (9-6) Eagles (8-7) 8 Steelers (8-6-1) Redskins (7-8) 9 Browns (7-7-1) Falcons (7-9) 10 Dolphins (7-9) Panthers (7-9) 11 Broncos (6-9) Packers (6-9-1) 12 Bengals (6-9) Lions (6-10) 13 Bills (6-10) Giants (5-11) 14 Jaguars (5-11) Buccaneers (5-11) 15 Raiders (4-11) 49ers (4-11) 16 Jets (4-12) Cardinals (3-12) NFL

Josh Allen

Josh Allen gave Buffalo Bills fans something to look forward to in 2019 with an intriguing parting shot in a 42-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Allen went 17-of-26 for 224 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. And, in true Allen fashion, he added another 95 yards and two touchdowns as a runner.

The NFL posted video of his second scoring run:

Allen finished the season with 631 rushing yards in just 12 total appearances. And he averaged 24 fantasy points over his six starts since returning from injury in November.

The accuracy still needs some work, but everyone knew that coming in. Allen showed his electrifying potential plenty of times this season, but especially here in Week 17.

Jameis Winston

Things were a little dicey for Jameis Winston at the start of this season. While serving a suspension, backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was on absolute tear.

But Winston had a few big performances of his own, and Sunday's 29 points brought his season average to just under 18. That's still a couple points shy of Fitzpatrick's 2018 average, but Winston again showed what he's capable of on Sunday.

Winston finished the game 22-of-35 for 345 yards, four touchdowns and one interception to go along with 23 rushing yards.

One of the scoring strikes can be found on the league's timeline:

Consistency will be Winston's biggest issue heading into next season. But he's still just 24 years old, and games like Sunday's show how explosive he can be.

Dak Prescott

What a difference a receiver makes.

Prior to the Dallas Cowboys' acquisition of Amari Cooper, quarterback Dak Prescott averaged 16 fantasy points per game.

With another 33 on Sunday, Prescott's average since the trade is 19.2

In Week 17's 36-35 win over the New York Giants, Prescott went 27-of-44 for 387 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The NFL posted video of one of the touchdown passes to the tight end Jarwin:

And speaking of Jarwin...

Blake Jarwin

Coming into today's action, Jarwin had a grand total of 20 receptions, 188 yards and no touchdowns. That translates to 18.8 fantasy points.

On Sunday, he had seven catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns, good for just under 30 fantasy points.

Here's another one of those Prescott/Jarwin connections, as seen on the NFL's Twitter account:

At just 24 years old an in only his second season in the NFL, Jarwin holds plenty of intrigue.

Jason Witten was a staple for Dallas' offense for years. The team may have found his successor.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference or ESPN's FantasyCast.