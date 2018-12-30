Dan Marino Surprises Dolphins Super Fan with Nomination for Ford Hall of Fans

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoDecember 30, 2018

  1. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  2. Ref Who Forced Wrestler to Cut Dreads Banned from Working District

  3. The Next Australian Basketball Star Is Taking Over American Hoops

  4. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  5. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  6. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  7. Some of Fortnite's Dances Have Landed Them in Legal Trouble

  8. Tour de France Has Nothing on Extreme Downhill Megavalanche

  9. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  10. 🌟'The Champions': Season Finale🌟

  11. 13-Year-Old Can Deadlift 2x Her Bodyweight

  12. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  13. Free Runner Turning Cities into His Personal Obstacle Course

  14. Motoball: Full Contact Soccer on Motorbikes 😯

  15. Shazier Is Putting in Work 1 Year After Injury

  16. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  17. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  18. Who Killed Neymar? 😱

  19. Athletes Plunge to Glory at Death Diving Championship

  20. B-Boys Claim Gold in Breakdancing at Youth Olympics

Right Arrow Icon

Meet this year's Ford Hall of Fans nominees, then decide who should earn a spot alongside NFL legends at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Eagles Clinch Final NFC Wild Card Spot

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Eagles Clinch Final NFC Wild Card Spot

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Announcer Goes NUTS Over Fake FG TD 🎥

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Announcer Goes NUTS Over Fake FG TD 🎥

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    CFP Committee Deserves All the Blame for Semis Disaster

    Featured logo
    Featured

    CFP Committee Deserves All the Blame for Semis Disaster

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of the CFP Semifinals

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Winners and Losers of the CFP Semifinals

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report