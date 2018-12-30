Jameis Winston Rumors: Bucs 'Intend' to Start QB in 2019

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to retain quarterback Jameis Winston and start him in 2019.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Bucs leadership believes Winston is the "right man for the job" despite his inconsistency in 2018.

Winston was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season stemming from an allegation that he groped a female Uber driver in 2016.

He was not immediately inserted as the starter upon returning due to the success of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick but regained the starting job shortly thereafter.

Winston lost it back to Fitzpatrick briefly before going on to start every game since Week 12.

In 10 games this season (eight starts), Winston has completed a career-best 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,647 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 24-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida State and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

His production has been somewhat erratic since then, and in 55 career games, he has totaled 14,283 yards, 84 touchdowns and 57 interceptions through the air as well as nine rushing touchdowns.

Perhaps most importantly, though, he is just 21-32 as a starter with no playoff appearances.

Winston will make nearly $21 million next season under the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, meaning the Bucs will soon have to decide what to do with Winston long term.

If he can bounce back and turn in a strong performance in 2019, then a contract extension or perhaps even a franchise tag may be in his future.