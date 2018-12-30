Jameis Winston Rumors: Bucs 'Intend' to Start QB in 2019

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2018

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston warms up before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly plan to retain quarterback Jameis Winston and start him in 2019.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Bucs leadership believes Winston is the "right man for the job" despite his inconsistency in 2018.

Winston was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season stemming from an allegation that he groped a female Uber driver in 2016.

He was not immediately inserted as the starter upon returning due to the success of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick but regained the starting job shortly thereafter.

Winston lost it back to Fitzpatrick briefly before going on to start every game since Week 12.

In 10 games this season (eight starts), Winston has completed a career-best 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,647 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 24-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Florida State and was selected to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

His production has been somewhat erratic since then, and in 55 career games, he has totaled 14,283 yards, 84 touchdowns and 57 interceptions through the air as well as nine rushing touchdowns.

Perhaps most importantly, though, he is just 21-32 as a starter with no playoff appearances.

Winston will make nearly $21 million next season under the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, meaning the Bucs will soon have to decide what to do with Winston long term.

If he can bounce back and turn in a strong performance in 2019, then a contract extension or perhaps even a franchise tag may be in his future.

Related

    Report: Wentz Likely Out for Playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Wentz Likely Out for Playoffs

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Elway May Target Kubiak as OC If Joseph Isn't Fired

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Elway May Target Kubiak as OC If Joseph Isn't Fired

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mariota Likely Out for Titans' Must-Win Game

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mariota Likely Out for Titans' Must-Win Game

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    AB Still in Discomfort, Will Be Game-Time Decision

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Still in Discomfort, Will Be Game-Time Decision

    Curt Popejoy
    via Steelers Wire