NFL Head Coach Rumors: Buzz on Adam Gase, Dirk Koetter, Todd Bowles, Steve Wilks

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

A number of NFL head coaches are likely going to get fired after Week 17, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Miami Dolphins' Adam Gase's "status is up in the air," while the New York Jets "are expected to fire" Todd Bowles. Both Tampa Bay's Dirk Koetter and Arizona's Steve Wilks are also expected to get fired.

Rapoport noted a number of changes could take place this offseason with the Dolphins missing the postseason for the ninth time in the past 10 years, including Gase getting the boot:

"No firm decision has been made by owner Stephen Ross on who stays and who goes, and sources say all options are on the table. But Ross is not happy. There is, in fact, a legitimate possibility that coach Adam Gase ends up out of work, sources say. His status is up in the air, to say the least, and he is not safe. If Gase gets fired, he'll quickly emerge as one of the top head-coach candidates, as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has long been a fan."

The Dolphins are 13-18 in Gase's past two seasons, though he did lead the team to the postseason in his first year on the job in 2016. But Miami's struggles over the past two years may spell his doom.

It's presumed, meanwhile, the Bucs' Koetter will be fired:

"The expectation from around the league is that they move on from Koetter, and they have been doing research and making calls to that end. There are two caveats: No one knows for sure what the Glazers will do when they meet after the season and a source involved said don't just assume Koetter is fired because that's what the public thinks. There are scenarios where Koetter, GM Jason Licht, and QB Jameis Winston all stay for one more year. But those appear to be long shots."

It's probably time for a new direction in Tampa. The Bucs are 19-28 under Koetter and haven't reached the postseason since 2007. Winston hasn't proved to be a franchise quarterback either, and despite some offensive talent, the Buccaneers floundered in 2018. It appears that Winston will be back, however:

Then there's Bowles, who is 24-39 and has lost at least 11 games in each of the past three seasons after going 10-6 in his first campaign. As Rapoport wrote about the likelihood of Bowles getting fired, "all parties know this is coming."

The Jets have some promising young players, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, and the salary-cap space to make a splash this offseason. But it's become clear over the past three seasons that Bowles isn't the right coach to lead the team's rebuild.

Finally, Wilks has been on the hot seat for weeks, with Rapoport noting "it would be a major surprise" if he kept his position. He added that "fGM Steve Keim has already done research to prepare for a move. If he does somehow stay, Wilks would be expected to make major staff changes, including moving on from both coordinators."

It's been a tough season for Wilks, who is just 3-12 in his debut season. The Cardinals have scored the fewest points in the NFL (13.4 per game) and accumulated the fewest yards (244.5) and are also just 27th in points allowed (26.5) and 19th in yards allowed (363.3).

Growing pains were to be expected with the team largely starting a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen. But after going 8-8 last season, the Cardinals regressed in a major way, leaving Wilks as the scapegoat for the disappointing campaign.