NFL Rumors: Latest on Marvin Lewis, Mike Tomlin, Jason Garrett and Doug Marrone

Butch Dill/Associated Press

While there will likely be several NFL head coaching changes following Sunday's games, some coaches who have spent time on the hot seat are expected to retain their jobs.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will not be fired, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone "is believed to [be] safe" and "there is no expectation" the Cincinnati Bengals will fire Marvin Lewis, though a meeting will be held Tuesday to address his future.

Rapoport also noted Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett "is believed to be safe" after leading the Cowboys to the NFC East title and a playoff berth.

At 8-6-1, the Steelers need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and have the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday to make the playoffs. Even if Pittsburgh misses the postseason for the first time since 2013, Tomlin is expected to be retained with any potential changes being made in the defensive coaching ranks, per Rapoport.

After going 10-6 last season and reaching the AFC Championship Game, the Jags tumbled to 5-10 this season. While that isn't expected to cost Marrone his job, the top priority entering the offseason will be finding a quarterback and hiring a new offensive coordinator following the firing of Nathaniel Hackett.

Though the Bengals are 6-9 and will miss the playoffs for the third consecutive season, Lewis isn't likely to be fired. Per Rapoport, Lewis and Bengals owner Mike Brown will discuss their plans, and it is possible Lewis could be fired or retire. If neither of those things happen, the team option in Lewis' contract will be exercised, and he'll be back for a 17th season in 2019.

Garrett entered the 2018 campaign under a ton of pressure after Dallas went 9-7 and missed the playoffs last season, but he answered the bell with a 9-6 mark that was good enough to win the division. According to Rapoport, "it is likely" Garrett and owner Jerry Jones will discuss a contract extension this offseason since he is only signed through 2019.

While Garrett is expected to stay regardless of how the Cowboys fare in the playoffs, they may need to make a run in order for offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to keep his job.

Though several head coaches will likely lose their jobs on Black Monday, indications are that Tomlin, Marrone, Lewis and Garrett are safe for at least another year.