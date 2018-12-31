WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 31

1 of 9

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre were once one of the unstoppable forces on Monday nights.

After McIntyre revealed the entire partnership to be a catapult for himself to greater things on Raw, the once-strong team disbanded and engaged in a rivalry that saw The Show Off repeatedly frustrate and cost The Scottish Psychopath victories.

One week after losing a Triple Threat match to Balor, McIntyre and Ziggler took out their frustrations on each other inside a steel cage.

Ziggler overcame an early onslaught to take the fight to McIntyre, sending him into the cage and using his speed and agility to frustrate his larger opponent.

Despite a crowd in Detroit in favor of Ziggler, it was McIntyre who scored the victory, delivering two consecutive Claymore Kicks for the pinfall victory.

After the match, McIntyre delivered another Claymore, this one with Ziggler's head sandwiched between the cage and a steel chair he introduced into the fracas, all after his opponent egged him on. Determined to put an exclamation point on his victory over his former partner, McIntyre re-entered the ring one last time for a fourth Claymore that left Ziggler lying in a heap.

Result

McIntyre defeated Ziggler

Grade

A

Analysis

McIntyre and Ziggler ended their rivalry in grand fashion to kick this show off, something that freed the former up to move onto whatever bigger, better things management has in store for him.

Both men brought the proper intensity and the match benefited from it. The result was a foregone conclusion given just how readily apparent it is that management has big plans for McIntyre as the new year arrives.

The finish and post-match beatdown made McIntyre look like a dangerous force, a vile and ruthless villain that everyone on the Raw roster should be absolutely concerned with heading into the Royal Rumble. That is likely exactly what the company hoped for and thus, the match and angle did exactly what it intended.

A great start to the show.