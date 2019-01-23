WWE SmackDown: Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan Next Big Feud and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live has not slacked lately, and Tuesday's episode might turn out to be one of the best in 2019.

The show was loaded with star power and action from start to finish. In just two hours, the wrestling, the promos and the backstage drama all stood out in building to the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

The main event between Rey Mysterio and Andrade was always going to be the focus of the night, with the two men once again stealing the show. It was so good that it established firmly the potential of Mysterio challenging Daniel Bryan soon.

Another star who stood out again was Mustafa Ali, who brought the best out of Samoa Joe. The two are great together, and they should get more chances to shine as rivals if SmackDown wants to capitalize on their massive potential.

The rivalry between Mandy Rose and Naomi raged on, with Sonya Deville helping her friend defeat her biggest rival as the two women prepare to contend for tag team gold at Elimination Chamber on February 17.

SmackDown's current tag team gold continues to be elevated by the work of Sheamus and Cesaro, who are finally bringing some excitement to the alliance of Shane McMahon and The Miz.

This show had everything including numerous major takeaways from the Rumble and beyond. The blue brand simply cannot be stopped right now.