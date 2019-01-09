WWE SmackDown: Becky Lynch Earns First Time Match with Asuka and Top Takeaways

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Look forward and never back. This had been the focus of SmackDown Live since the new year with a big New Year's edition of the blue brand followed by the January 8 show that had huge contests set up for the night.

With Asuka waiting for an opponent to emerge for her SmackDown Women's Championship, the main event was set with Becky Lynch fighting Charlotte Flair and Carmella to crown a new No. 1 contender. The Irish Lass Kicker earned his rematch for her title and set up an incredible first-time-ever clash.

The Usos also were given a second shot at The Bar with a future SmackDown Tag Team Championships match on the line. Even though they did not succeed, the brothers continued to show why they should be considered WWE's best tag team.

Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles also can lay claim to a similar title in WWE as they raise their game every week despite already working at the highest level possible. The WWE champion ran down everyone and made more enemies while only seemingly frustrating his No. 1 contender more.

These were the biggest moments of SmackDown, defining major takeaways for WWE going forward in 2019 especially toward Royal Rumble 2019.