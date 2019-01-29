Stock Up and Stock Down for Seth Rollins and More After WWE Raw

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

We are officially on the Road to WrestleMania, and WWE is starting off with a bang. The January 28 edition of Raw followed up an excellent Royal Rumble by announcing who Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch would be facing at The Show of Shows on April 7.

The Architect opened the show wavering over fighting Brock Lesnar or Daniel Bryan and, even after taunting from Dean Ambrose and pushing by Triple H, needed until the end of the night to decide. Along the way, he continued to establish himself as Raw's top guy.

Lynch decided far much faster as she made a surprise appearance after Ronda Rousey put her title on the line against Bayley and declared she was going after The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The former UFC star was clearly overwhelmed by the cheers The Man was getting and didn't fare too well in this confrontation.

Rousey's first tag team partner, Kurt Angle, also did not do so well on the night, either, as he was again humiliated by a younger opponent in Baron Corbin in their match.

Nia Jax continued to ride a wave of momentum to capture the first spot in the Women's Tag Team Championships match at Elimination Chamber along with Tamina.

These were the biggest stories coming out of WWE Raw this week, and here we look at the wrestlers who saw the greatest rise and fall in their standing.