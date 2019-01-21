WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 21

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

It's time to set the course for WrestleMania. WWE Royal Rumble 2019 approaches with this January 21 edition crucial in defining who will stand out during the most important season in WWE. Champions and challengers will emerge with momentum directly pointing to The Show of Shows.

Finn Balor defeated John Cena, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin to emerge as the new No. 1 contender, now set for his long awaited shot at the WWE Universal Championship. With just days before the Rumble, this would be the only opportunity to build up this colossal title match with Brock Lesnar.

This was also the final night for Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks to say their piece with a tag team match set as Rousey would team with Natalya against Banks and Bayley. The biggest match promised for the night, this was likely to be the defining action before the Rumble.

An angry and cheated Braun Strowman was almost certain to appear after losing his promised title match. Another angry individual set to be in the arena was Dean Ambrose, who lost his Intercontinental Championship last week to Bobby Lashley.

Tensions were high going into the night especially after a surprisingly action-packed episode last week. While the Rumble card had serious potential, it needed one last push to sell the entire event.