WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 1
Welcome to 2019 courtesy of WWE. SmackDown Live set the path for the new year with a first episode that promised celebrations, a massive return and more than a few matches that could change the course of the brand.
John Cena made his long-awaited return after the successful launch of his biggest movie to date, Bumblebee. With so much uncertainty about his future in professional wrestling, many questions loomed about what he would have to say.
The New Day promised to celebrate the new year in spectacular fashion, while Rusev wanted to spend this special Rusev Day with a title celebration where he got to talk about his brand new championship.
While no major matches were announced ahead of time, Royal Rumble 2019 loomed with no clear challengers set for Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali both had legitimate claims, while stars like Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe could all be worthy No. 1 contenders.
The blue brand had the potential to start WWE off on a high note and get The Road to WrestleMania moving early.
The New Day Declares Its New Year's Resolutions; Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe
The New Day opened the show to celebrate the new year. The team members gave out their new year's resolutions, including giving up pancakes. Big E then announced the Fatal 5-way main event between AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio and the winner of the next match.
He personally introduced Hardy, who was quickly followed by Joe. The Charismatic Enigma sent The Samoan Submission Specialist out of the ring numerous times, but he couldn't seal the victory before Joe caught Hardy in the Coquina Clutch, causing The Daredevil to pass out.
Result
Joe def. Hardy by referee stoppage
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a perfectly fine way to open the show. New Day got to hype up the crowd without overstaying its welcome and then turned the attention over to a match with major stakes.
Once again, Joe and Hardy are two veterans who know how to get it done in the ring. They worked smart in the ring and told a solid story throughout. It was smart to give Joe the win here, as he needed it and will benefit more from competing twice in the same night.
Rusev Day Celebration Ruined by Shinsuke Nakamura
Rusev and Lana came out to celebrate The Bulgarian Brute's United States Championship victory. As Rusev put over how excited he was to again hold the title that has defined his career, Shinsuke Nakamura attacked, with Lana getting knocked down in the chaos.
The Super Athlete attended to his wife and allowed The Artist to hit a Kinshasa. The Rockstar held the U.S. title high over his fallen rival.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine way to continue this rivalry. Rusev didn't get to say much here, but Nakamura got to be the ultimate villain. He caused The Ravishing Russian to get hurt and then used the distraction to get in a cheap shot.
Now there's added heat beyond the typical rematch clause. Rusev vs. The Artist should get a bigger stage for the next clash.
Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
Naomi was set to fight Mandy Rose, but The Golden Goddess let Sonya Deville take her spot in the match after revealing an Usos shirt. As the two fought, Rose showed a scandalous picture she sent Jimmy Uso, which distracted Jimmy's wife just enough for Deville to steal the win.
Result
Deville def. Naomi by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
This match was barely more than a segment, but it at least served its purpose. Rose continues to get under Naomi's skin in a way that is allowing her and Deville to stand out. The story is basic and overdone, but, if it works, it could mean bigger things soon.
John Cena and Becky Lynch vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega
John Cena returned to the blue brand to talk about how much his life has changed before Becky Lynch arrived. She made clear she was here now to take The Champ's spot at the top of WWE. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega came out to try to take the spotlight from both.
This caused Cena to set up a mixed tag match that Lynch won despite knocking her own partner out of the way by making Vega tap out to the Dis-arm-her. Afterward, The Cenation Leader offered a handshake, but The Man just taunted him and walked off.
Result
Lynch and Cena def. Vega and Almas by submission
Grade
B+
Analysis
While the mixed tag team match was basic, this segment as a whole was a clear hit. Lynch got to work off Cena and look better for it. Even if this doesn't lead anywhere, it established just how big a star The Irish Lass Kicker has become since Cena's departure.
With Cena likely heading back off soon to film more movies, it is hard to say what role he plays right now in WWE. If he is just around to make stars look better like this, though, it will be worth it.
Styles vs. Mysterio vs. Orton vs. Ali vs. Joe (No. 1 Contender for WWE Title)
This match started off hot with everyone choosing an opponent to fight. As the action broke down, Joe sent Styles through the announce table with a uranage. Ali connected with a top-rope Spanish Fly on Mysterio and then barely missed the 054 on The Samoan Submission Specialist.
The Heart of 205 Live was then caught with a 619 and RKO before Orton took a 619 into a springboard 450 splash by Styles that allowed The Phenomenal One to earn one more shot at the WWE Championship.
Result
Styles def. Orton, Mysterio, Joe and Ali by pinfall to become the new No. 1 contender to the WWE Championship
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a fantastic match as expected from four veterans and one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in WWE. The action was fast and furious to the point that it sometimes became hard to follow with everyone getting their moments to stand out.
SmackDown's newest member got a real chance to shine, especially working off The Master of the 619, hinting at multiple potential rivalries down the line. Styles winning should set up the first big match of 2019 with Bryan and Styles getting one more chance to blow everyone away.