WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 1

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to 2019 courtesy of WWE. SmackDown Live set the path for the new year with a first episode that promised celebrations, a massive return and more than a few matches that could change the course of the brand.

John Cena made his long-awaited return after the successful launch of his biggest movie to date, Bumblebee. With so much uncertainty about his future in professional wrestling, many questions loomed about what he would have to say.

The New Day promised to celebrate the new year in spectacular fashion, while Rusev wanted to spend this special Rusev Day with a title celebration where he got to talk about his brand new championship.

While no major matches were announced ahead of time, Royal Rumble 2019 loomed with no clear challengers set for Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali both had legitimate claims, while stars like Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe could all be worthy No. 1 contenders.

The blue brand had the potential to start WWE off on a high note and get The Road to WrestleMania moving early.