Week 17 NFL Picks: Vegas Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions for Final Schedule

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed quite a bit of success this season, and that's a major step up for a team that has been at the bottom of the league for years.

The Browns are 7-7-1 going int the final game of the season, and a win in the season finale in Baltimore against the Ravens will give them a winning record a year after going 0-16.

However, the game means even more to the Ravens. Baltimore goes into the final game of the season with a one-half game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they will clinch the AFC North title if they can beat the Browns.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh made a key move for the Ravens when he inserted rookie Lamar Jackson into the starting lineup shortly after midseason. The move was made after a Joe Flacco injury, but the Ravens are sticking with Jackson and the regular-season finale will be his seventh start.

Jackson is far from a finished product. He has completed 85 of 146 passes for 1,022 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Jackson is more accomplished as a runner at this point in his development. Jackson has rushed for 605 yards and three touchdowns with an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

The Ravens have won five of their last six starts, and much of this due to their top-ranked defense. Linebacker C.J. Mosley leads Baltimore with 99 tackles, while fellow linebackers Za'Darius Smith and Matt Judon have combined for 15.5 sacks.

The Browns have a dynamic rookie combination of quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb. Mayfield has completed 287 of 444 passes for 3,349 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In addition to those solid numbers, Mayfield has been getting better and more confident on an every-game basis.

Chubb has been a key factor in Cleveland's improvement. He goes into the season-ender with 972 rushing yards, and is almost certain to go past the 1,000-yard mark against Baltimore.

The Ravens are six-point favorites, per OddsShark, and they are going to get quite a battle from the Browns. However, the game means too much to the home team and look for the Ravens to take charge in the fourth quarter. Baltimore wins and gets the cover.

Week 17 NFL Odds and selections (per OddsShark)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1) | O/U 52

Carolina at New Orleans (-7) | O/U 42.5

Chicago at Minnesota (-4.5) | O/U 40.5

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5) | O/U 45.5

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6) | O/U 41

Dallas at N.Y. Giants (-5.5) | O/U 41

Detroit at Green Bay (-8) | O/U 44.5

Indianapolis (-3) at Tennessee | O/U 43.5

Jacksonville at Houston (-6.5) | O/U 40

Miami at Buffalo (-5.5) | O/U 39.5

N.Y. Jets at New England (-13.5) | O/U 46

Oakland at Kansas City (-14) | O/U 52.5



Philadelphia (-7) at Washington | O/U 41.5

Arizona at Seattle (-13) | O/U 38.5

L.A. Chargers (-6) at Denver | O/U 42

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-10) | O/U 48.5

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have been stalled at the finish line each of the past two weeks. They had the opportunity to win the AFC West and cement the top seed in the conference in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers and in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.

They lost both of those game, but their regular-season finale against the Raiders gives them another opportunity to accomplish both of those goals.

The Chiefs did not play badly in either of those losses, so there's little reason to think they won't come through against the Raiders (4-11).

Jon Gruden's team has played better in recent weeks, winning three of their last six games, but the Chiefs simply have far more firepower and seem likely to light up the scoreboard. Patrick Mahomes has thrown 48 touchdown passes and he is likely to go past the 50 mark in this game.

Wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will punish the Raiders' defense.

The Chiefs are huge 14-point favorites, and we see them dominating this game and taking charge before halftime. The only way the Raiders will cover is if they get a couple of late scores to sneak in through the back door.

Since this game means so much to the Chiefs, we don't think they will let that happen. Look for the Chiefs to win by 17 or more.

Prop bet

One of regular-season staples of prop betting is a wager on the first touchdown scorer of a specific game.

We go to the season-ending game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. The Patriots are 13.5-point favorites at home, where they have won all seven of their games.

The Jets come into the game with a 4-11 record and a 2-5 road record, so it seems likely the Patriots will open the scoring. Since the Patriots can earn a bye in the wild-card round, they should be able to jump on the Jets.

Rookie Sony Michel is the favorite to score first at odds of 5-1, according to OddsChecker. James While is next at 7-1, while Julian Edelman follows at 8-1. Elijah McGuire is the top choice for the Jets at 12-1.

While Michel or White are strong choices, we are going Cordarrelle Patterson. The speedster is capable of scoring as a return specialist, receiver or a running back, and his explosive running will allow him to get to the house if he can get a step on the defense.

While he is listed as questionable with a knee injury, we will take a chance and invest in Patterson at odds of 12-1.

We will also go with the New England defense/special teams at odds of 20-1. That doubles our chances of winning, and both chances offer a substantial return.