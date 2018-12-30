NFL Week 17 Live-Stream Map, TV Schedule and Game Times

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Several teams go into Week 17 with their seasons on the line. In some cases, it's win or go home. Other clubs need victories and some help, but there's still hope.

As a result of Sunday's games, we're either going to see quarterback Kirk Cousins back in the playoffs for the second time as a starter or the reigning champions attempt to make another deep run through February to defend their crown.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson walks into a high-pressure situation as a rookie in his seventh start. It's the biggest game of his professional career. The Louisville product must show he's ready to lead his team in a hostile environment with playoff implications tied to the outcome.

In the prime-time slot, spectators will see the red-hot Indianapolis Colts, who have shocked many as a surprise contender in the AFC. We're familiar with quarterback Andrew Luck and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, but tight end Eric Ebron has come into his own since signing with the team in March. Defensive Rookie of the Year hopeful Darius Leonard could push for more votes with a statement game.

Here's the coverage map for Week 17, provided by 506 Sports, along with game times and viewing options:

Week 17 Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 30

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

New York Jets at New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports Go, FuboTV

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS All Access, FuboTV

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports, FuboTV

Week 17 Storylines

Nick Foles Back in the Playoffs?

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Whether it's Super Bowl LII or the fourth quarter of a must-win regular-season game against the Houston Texans, there's something special about quarterback Nick Foles' command of the offense in clutch moments.

Quarterback Carson Wentz didn't suit up for the previous two games because of a fractured vertebra that requires rest in order to heal. In his absence, Foles took over, and Philadelphia beat two playoff teams: the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans. The 29-year-old signal-caller has thrown for 741 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his last two starts.

Philadelphia needs a win against the Washington Redskins along with a Minnesota Vikings' loss to secure a playoff spot. Those results would send the Eagles on the road to play the Rams or Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round.

If the Eagles find a way into the postseason, they should have a renewed confidence in their journey to repeat as champions. Foles' receiving options—Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz—have all recorded 100 or more yards with him under center.

Lamar Jackson Running to the Postseason?

Rob Carr/Getty Images

In an astonishing turn of events, Jackson transitioned from a gadget player in the first nine weeks of the season to a starting quarterback on the cusp of a playoff appearance in Week 17.

Jackson doesn't have to carry the Ravens on his back. The team ranks No. 1 in points and yards allowed. The unit has held four of its past five opponents to a maximum of 17 points.

The rookie signal-caller hasn't thrown the ball more than 25 times in any of his starts, but he's picked his spots to take shots downfield. Tight end Mark Andrews went 68 yards for a touchdown on a long reception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

Jackson's ability as a ball-carrier forces defenders to creep toward the line of scrimmage to stop the run or spy on his movements. As a result, it's important that the pass-catchers win their one-on-one matchups downfield.

In Week 5, the Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns with Joe Flacco under center. Now, they hope to redeem themselves with a run-heavy offense going up against a divisional rival that's also won five of their past six games. Baltimore can clinch the AFC North title with a victory.

Can the Indianapolis Colts Stay Hot?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were satisfied to see Luck throw a regular-sized football again. He missed the entire 2017 campaign with a shoulder injury and went through a long recovery process before returning to action. Under a new coaching staff with first-time head coach Frank Reich, the club started 1-5. Clearly, the roster needed time to jell, but the process didn't take a full year to yield results.

The Colts have won eight of their past nine games. Amid that surprising run, tight end Eric Ebron has emerged as an elite red-zone threat with 12 touchdowns. Running back Marlon Mack made strides as the lead ball-carrier in the backfield. He's scored in each of the past three games. Indianapolis has also made it difficult to score, ranking 13th in points allowed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will warm up with the intent to play Sunday, even at less than 100 percent:

Since Week 14, Titans running back Derrick Henry has logged 492 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Mariota's dual-threat capabilities would bolster the ground attack and pose a tough challenge for the Colts' front seven.

Tennessee won't have a defensive tackle Jurrell Casey on the field because of an MCL sprain. We could see a physical matchup between two teams trying to establish the run.