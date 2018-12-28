2018 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Favored over Drew Brees Entering Week 17

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the clear favorite to win the 2018 NFL MVP Award, according to OddsShark:

The 23-year-old has thrown for a league-leading 48 touchdowns. He is also No. 1 in touchdown percentage, adjusted yards per pass attempt and QBR and is second in quarterback rating, per Pro Football Reference.

Mahomes' 11-4 Chiefs will win the AFC West and take control of the conference's No. 1 seed with a home victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. Kansas City is a 14-point favorite.

The MVP race is a two-man contest, with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees presenting the best case outside of Kansas City.

In his 18th NFL season, the 39-year-old Brees is No. 1 in the NFL in completion rate, fourth-quarter comebacks, quarterback rating and game-winning drives. He's tied with Mahomes in QBR.

Most notably, Brees' 13-2 Saints have already sewn up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They've beaten six teams with records of .500 or better, including the 12-3 Los Angeles Rams and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. Their two defeats were only by a combined 11 points.

Remarkably, Brees also had 25 touchdowns and just one interception through 10 games, and that pick didn't occur until Week 8.

Somehow, Brees has never won an MVP, and that trend will likely continue this year. Ultimately, Mahomes' offensive explosion in the first half of the seaspn (four touchdowns or more in five of his first eight games) will seal the bid as will the Chiefs' improvement from the No. 4 seed to the likely No. 1 spot.

Neither player is a bad choice, but more importantly, these two and their teams would make for an excellent Super Bowl matchup in Atlanta. Provided the Chiefs beat the Raiders, Kansas City and New Orleans just have to hold serve for two games each at home to make that happen.