NFL Power Rankings: Final 2018-19 Regular-Season Review and Standings

The 2018 NFL regular season wrapped up Sunday, and a fortunate combination of results means the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to defend their title.

Philadelphia leaped the Minnesota Vikings for the final wild-card slot in the NFC. The Eagles secured the only NFC playoff berth up for grabs, but the other side of the league was a whole lot busier.

The AFC finally has answers for both first-round byes—including home-field advantage—and both wild-card slots. And a perennial postseason contender didn't even manage a wild card.

In addition to the final regular-season standings and a power ranking, we've highlighted some of the biggest stories in 2018.

Final 2018 AFC Standings

East

1. New England Patriots (11-5)

2. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

3. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

4. New York Jets (4-12)

North

1. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

3. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

South

1. Houston Texans (11-5)

2. Indianapolis Colts (10-6)

3. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

West

1. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

3. Denver Broncos (6-10)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

Final 2018 NFC Standings

East

1. Dallas Cowboys (10-6)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

3. Washington (7-9)

4. New York Giants (5-11)

North

1. Chicago Bears (12-4)

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

4. Detroit Lions (6-10)

South

1. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

2. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

3. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

West

1. Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

2. Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

3. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

4. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2018 Regular-Season Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Chicago Bears

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. New England Patriots

8. Houston Texans

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Indianapolis Colts

11. Dallas Cowboys

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Tennessee Titans

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

16. Cleveland Browns

17. Washington

18. Green Bay Packers

19. Atlanta Falcons

20. Miami Dolphins

21. Denver Broncos

22. Carolina Panthers

23. Cincinnati Bengals

24. Buffalo Bills

25. New York Giants

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Detroit Lions

28. Oakland Raiders

29. San Francisco 49ers

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

31. New York Jets

32. Arizona Cardinals

Biggest Breakouts

Nothing was more stunning than Patrick Mahomes' rise.

The Chiefs finished with a winning record in all five seasons with Alex Smith, and they reached the playoffs four times. However, the franchise had zero AFC Championship appearances to show for that, and Kansas City shipped him to Washington in favor of Mahomes.

And the second-year quarterback shined. He guided the Chiefs to a 12-4 record while throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Close behind was the Bears' ascent from last place in the NFC North to the division crown. Chicago's tremendous defense carried the team, which dealt with an inconsistent offense—yet one that was much improved with head coach Matt Nagy.

The Colts trudged to a 4-12 record last season and opened the year 1-5. 2018 seemed to be a rebuilding year, but a healthy Andrew Luck helped Indianapolis rip off nine victories over the next 10 games for a wild-card berth.

Fellow AFC South squad Houston recovered from an injury-wrecked year, too. The Texans dropped eight of nine games in 2017 after Deshaun Watson's ACL tear, but they went 11-5 this year.

For good measure, the Browns left a 0-16 campaign in the rear-view mirror after firing Hue Jackson following a 2-5-1 start. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield helped Cleveland post a 7-8-1 record, earning the franchise's most wins since 2014.

Disappointments

No Le'Veon Bell, no prob-wait. Problem.

The Steelers enjoyed a 7-2-1 start to the campaign and appeared a lock for the postseason. Four losses over the next six contests, however, dropped Pittsburgh out of the AFC North lead and the wild-card race. The franchise's four-year playoff streak is over.

Although the Jaguars narrowly missed the Super Bowl last season, their overwhelming defense atoned for a mediocre offense. They could do it again, right? Uh, wrong. The defense wasn't elite, and the Blake Bortles era is likely over.

Expected playoff contenders in the Packers, Panthers and Falcons all flopped, failing to even post a .500 winning percentage.

The Mike McCarthy era ended as Green Bay stumbled to one road victory all season. Carolina collapsed after a 6-2 start, losing seven straight games before a Week 17 win. Atlanta dealt with a bunch of injuries to key players and consistently struggled on one side of the ball, never managing a long stretch of consistency.

With a caveat, the 49ers fit the category. Losing a potential star in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the opening month prevented the potential of a breakout year, though.

Oh, and the Raiders stunk in Jon Gruden's return to the sideline. Can't say it was surprising, but a whole lot of team-driven hype went completely unwarranted.

