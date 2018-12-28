Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Quarterback Andrew Luck will attempt to stay perfect against the Tennessee Titans (9-6) on Sunday when he leads the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) into Nissan Stadium with a playoff berth on the line as small road favorites at sportsbooks. Luck has gone a perfect 10-0 straight up versus the Titans, who may be forced to play without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota due to a neck injury.

NFL point spread: The Titans opened as one-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.0-18.8 Titans (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Colts can cover the spread

Indianapolis won the first meeting 38-10 at home in Week 11 that got the team back to the .500 mark during a five-game winning streak following a 1-5 start. Luck was outstanding in that game, completing 23 of 29 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had nine catches for 155 yards and two scores

Hilton is recovering from an ankle injury but has been upgraded to probable, so he should be good to go. The Colts know what is on the line here in Week 17.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tennessee does have the benefit of playing this game at home, where the team has gone 6-1 straight up and 4-3 against the spread this season.

The Titans have not been home underdogs since Week 10 versus the New England Patriots, and they responded with a 34-10 victory. They have gone 4-2 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games in that role dating back to 2016 as well, so head coach Mike Vrabel will likely use that as motivation. While Mariota's status is obviously important, the defense can make a huge impact too against Luck.

Smart betting pick

The winner of this game will make the playoffs and could end up taking home the AFC South title if the Houston Texans falter earlier in the day at home. Regardless, it is difficult to fade Luck in this spot, especially if Mariota is unable to start and finish the game as expected.

Backing Tennessee backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to get the best of Luck for a spot in the postseason is silly. Take Indianapolis to win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The Colts are 12-2 SU and 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games vs the Titans.

The total has gone under in three of the Colts' last four games vs the Titans.

The Colts are 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS in their last six games in Week 17.

