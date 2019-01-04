10 Things to Get Most Excited About on WWE Programming in 2019

4 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

For nearly the entirety of 2017 and 2018, the Universal Championship was held hostage by Brock Lesnar, who only rarely ever showed up and when he did, put on the same two-move five-minute match time after time.

Heading into 2019, he's once again the champion, but at some point in the year, that should change.

It may happen as soon as Royal Rumble, but even if Braun Strowman is not able to get the job done, there's WrestleMania on April 7 to fall back on as another very good chance to see him drop the title.

Who he loses it to almost doesn't matter, as pretty much anybody would be a step up to Raw not having a top champion to build around most of the year.

In particular, if it's someone like Seth Rollins, who had a great year of in-ring action for most of the past 12 months, it will be a massive upgrade, as he'll make sure the top echelon of Superstars on Raw are having great matches.

Roman Reigns may possibly return to dethrone Lesnar and finally get the pop from the crowd he deserves. Finn Balor could get the title back he never had a chance to have a run with. Someone new like Elias could be crowned champion.

No matter who WWE chooses to be the next in line, it's unlikely it'll take all the way until 2020 for someone to beat Lesnar, as he's going to be focused on UFC at some point, which will divert his attention from WWE.

Whatever the case may be, The Beast Incarnate is going to lose sometime in 2019 and we'll all be free from his reign of terror.