B/R's Best of 2018

John Hefti/Associated Press

What Happened in Vegas Stays with Bubba Derby



One pro baseball player, two perfect strangers and a mass shooting: If this is what it feels like to survive, how can you ever escape?

The Jon Gruden Time Machine Project



Jon Gruden led the Raiders to a disappointing year. We looked at his return to the NFL after 10 years away from the game.

Why Mark Appel, Perhaps the Biggest Bust in MLB History, Is Stepping Away at 26



Why did former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft (ahead of Kris Bryant and Aaron Judge) Mark Appel retire at age 26?