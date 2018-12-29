B/R's Best of 2018

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2018

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
John Hefti/Associated Press

Bleacher Report rounds up the best content of the year for you to read on your holiday break.

     

What Happened in Vegas Stays with Bubba Derby


One pro baseball player, two perfect strangers and a mass shooting: If this is what it feels like to survive, how can you ever escape?

      

The Jon Gruden Time Machine Project


Jon Gruden led the Raiders to a disappointing year. We looked at his return to the NFL after 10 years away from the game.

       

Why Mark Appel, Perhaps the Biggest Bust in MLB History, Is Stepping Away at 26


Why did former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft (ahead of Kris Bryant and Aaron Judge) Mark Appel retire at age 26?

