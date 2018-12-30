NFL Draft 2019: Known Order and Top Prospects Before Week 17

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2019 NFL draft will frustrate teams seeking franchise quarterbacks.

Shortly before facing Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl on New Year's Eve, Justin Herbert decided to stay in Oregon for his senior season. Despite regressing in his junior campaign, he was still the top-rated passer on Bleacher Report's Matt Miller's big board.

Given the lack of enticing alternatives at the position, someone would have likely grabbed Herbert early in the first round. Yet the Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants must wonder whether they should wait another year for a vastly superior quarterback crop.

Chances are that at least one club will aggressively pursue the best option available. Someone's stock is going to soar before draft day, but a lot depends on how the draft order unravels. Let's see how the opening round shapes up entering Week 17 before identifying three top prospects.



2019 NFL Round 1 Draft Order Before Week 17

1. Arizona Cardinals

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. New York Jets

4. Oakland Raiders

5. Detroit Lions

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Buffalo Bills

8. New York Giants

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Carolina Panthers

12. Denver Broncos

13. Cincinnati Bengals

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Miami Dolphins

16. Washington

17. Cleveland Browns

18. Philadelphia Eagles

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Tennessee Titans

21. Minnesota Vikings

22. Indianapolis Colts

23. Seattle Seahawks

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys)

26. Houston Texans

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears)

28. Los Angeles Chargers

29. New England Patriots

30. Los Angeles Rams

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints)

Top Prospects

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

With Herbert returning to Oregon, Dwayne Haskins could see a golden opportunity to become a big fish in a small quarterback pond.

The redshirt sophomore has yet to declare his intent. Yet Herbert's decision and an encouraging projection should boost his confidence in getting snagged early if he enters the draft:

While Ohio State fell short of the College Football Playoff, Haskins accrued 4,580 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns in 13 games prior to Tuesday's Rose Bowl against Washington. If he leaves school, he would depart with a 70.2 completion percentage and 9.3 yards per pass attempt.

In an early-December mock draft, Miller said the 21-year-old "has the arm talent and accuracy to shoot up the board." After accounting for 17 touchdowns (14 passing, three rushing) and leading the Buckeyes to 159 points in their final three contests, he could comfortably rise into the top 10 with another strong showing on New Year's Day.

The lack of in-game footage, however, may temper his meteoric rise. Will an organization hitch its future on someone who spent one collegiate season as a starter? The Chicago Bears grabbed Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick two years ago, so probably.

Yet in a draft loaded with defensive standouts, only one team picking inside the top five (the Oakland Raiders) is likely to target a quarterback. The New York Giants or Jacksonville Jaguars could snag him without climbing up the order following Week 17. Then again, Washington or the Miami Dolphins could trade up rather than reaching for the second-best prospect outside the top 10.

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Haskins is unlikely to get selected before former teammate Nick Bosa, a swarming pass-rusher who would immediately bolster any defense.

Despite withdrawing from Ohio State early this season to rehab his injured core muscle, the junior remains the popular choice to commence next year's selection process. In August, a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Hayes he believes the junior will be better than brother Joey Bosa, 2016's No. 3 pick who has collected 27.5 sacks in 34 games.

Sports Illustrated's Sam Brief also set the bar high for Bosa, whom he said "has no obvious shortcomings" and "will be an instant stud in the league."

Brief added:

"He has top-level speed and discards blocks with ridiculous ease. Bosa possesses a great bull rush where he shoves the tackle directly into the quarterback, but he also has some niftier misdirection moves. Offenses double-team and chip him with extra blockers like NFL schemes do to account for rushers like Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald, but Bosa wins battles anyway."

The Arizona Cardinals, who drafted Josh Rosen in the first round last year, would dubiously earn the No. 1 pick with a Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While Rosen needs a better offensive line and an heir apparent to Larry Fitzgerald, it would behoove the Cardinals to take the best player available.

He would also represent a worthy grand prize for the New York Jets or San Francisco 49ers. Having collected an NFL-low 13 sacks this season after trading Khalil Mack, who has 12.5, the Raiders should also snag him if the opportunity arises. Yet it's not likely after upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos in December.

Josh Allen, LB, Kentucky

Unlike last year, there won't be as many detractors if Josh Allen goes in the top five.

A less polarizing prospect than the Buffalo Bills quarterback, the Kentucky linebacker has springboarded up draft boards by gathering 14 sacks and five forced fumbles over his senior year. Miller made him the third pick in his December mock draft.

Although his pass coverage remains a work in progress, the edge-rushing linebacker should wreak havoc with his game-changing burst. If the New York Jets stay put after closing the season against the New England Patriots, the edge-rushing linebacker could chase down his namesake two games every season.

It may not take long before he would register Gang Green's first double-digit sack campaign since Muhammad Wilkerson (12) in 2015.

At least one team won't fret for long after missing out on Bosa. Even if Allen doesn't flaunt as high a ceiling, his unrelenting motor will ignite any defense. He can fortify his spot as a top-five selection by starting 2019 in style during Tuesday's Citrus Bowl against Penn State.