Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview and Prediction for NFL Week 17

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IDecember 30, 2018

Adam Lefkoe is back with his NFL locks of the week.

Which matchups does he have his eye on? Watch the video above to find out his picks for Week 17.

                   

Betting lines were taken Wednesday from Bovada.

