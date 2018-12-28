2019 NFL Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Le'Veon Bell, More Stars

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It should come as no surprise that talk of 2019 NFL free agency immediately leads to talk of Le'Veon Bell. The 26-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been the talk of the 2018 season by not playing a single down, all in an effort to preserve his body until he gets paid what he feels he's worth.

As we enter Week 17, there are more pressing issues facing 15 teams either heading to the playoffs or trying to head to the playoffs, such as how their current players can help them win a Super Bowl this season. Even so, retooling rosters in the NFL is a constant point of conversation.

Once Week 17 concludes, 20 teams will dive into regrouping for 2019. There are already big-time names surfacing as potentially on the move. Let's outline rumors and predictions for three of those players.

Le'Veon Bell

Doug Benc/Associated Press

There is no telling where Bell will land in 2019. It seems his least favorite thing in the world is the franchise tag, which the Steelers have placed on him twice. As is widely known by now, Bell did not report to the Steelers by the Nov. 13 deadline this season, which cost him $14.5 million.

He's banking on landing a major contract in 2019 to compensate for the loss, and considering Bell declined a reported five-year, $70 million contract offer from Pittsburgh in July, that major contract is expected to come from another team.

Perhaps the largest factor concerning Bell's future in Pittsburgh is the running back that has played for the Steelers in 2018. Second-year back James Conner has rushed for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games—three more touchdowns than Bell has ever rushed for in a season. Simply put: why wouldn't the Steelers keep the cheaper running back if they can get the same or better production out of him?

Under that premise, where will Bell go?

In November, Bell might have given a glimpse into his thought process as he commented on an NFL Instagram post about Andrew Luck. "Just imagine," he wrote along with several eyeball emojis.

More recently, on Dec. 21, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that the Colts top Bell's list:

"The source, who has spoken to Bell, said the free agent hasn't ruled out signing with the Jets or any team that pursues him, but the Colts, with quarterback Andrew Luck and perhaps more than $120 million in salary cap room, seem to be at the 'top of his list.'

"'He has his eyes on the Colts, no doubt about that,' the source said. 'He sees Luck and that offense and all that cap room and they're much closer than the Jets. He wants to go someplace he can win right away.'"

The Jets haven't made the playoffs in eight years. This is the third season in a row the Jets have not had a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. While the Colts are undoubtedly closer to contention—they'll play a win-and-in game Sunday night vs. Tennessee—they're also paying Luck significantly more than the Jets are paying rookie quarterback Sam Darnold.

Luck's five-year, $122.9 million contract signed in 2016 is a $27,525,000 cap hit in 2019. Meanwhile, Darnold is under a four-year, $30.25 fully guaranteed contract. Even so, as Vacchiano pointed out, the cap room is certainly there in both Indy and New York—who are the two teams topping the 2019 cap room list in the league in that order.

Bell has made it clear he won't settle for just any situation. The NFL also makes it clear every single year that the unexpected will usually be the final result, so Bell could just as likely end up on a team he hasn't at all been linked to as he is the Colts or Jets.

Prediction: Bell follows through on his Instagram comment and joins Andrew Luck in Indianapolis.

Joe Flacco

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

It is Lamar Jackson time in Baltimore. The Ravens made it somewhat clear that they wanted the rookie quarterback to be in their long-term plans when he was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Those plans were expedited when Flacco was sidelined with a hip injury during Baltimore's Week 10 bye week.

Flacco hasn't played since, even though he is now healthy. Should the Ravens cut Flacco, he will enter free agency.

In mid-December, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport projected the 11-year veteran's future—or lack thereof—as a Raven:

"Look at Flacco's future, he's 33 years old, he's set to make $18.5 million next year. The Ravens are expected to move on from him this offseason. They'll incur $16 million of dead money, but, of course, they're not going to bring him back as a backup making $16 million.

"All of which is to say if Flacco decides he wants to continue playing, he's actually going to be a fairly coveted free agent this offseason. Rarely do starting quarterbacks become available, and Joe Flacco absolutely is."

There are plenty of franchises who will be hungry for an experienced Super Bowl-winning quarterback who can step in and immediately make the team more competitive.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a month into the benching of Blake Bortles. The Washington Redskins are financially committed to Alex Smith, but he has a long road ahead of him back to the playing field after suffering a gruesome leg injury in November. Will the New York Giants finally move on from Eli Manning?

One interesting prospect to consider is Denver. The Broncos signed Case Keenum to a two-year, $36 million prior to this season, and he has drastically underperformed. Granted, Flacco is three years older than Keenum and just as immobile.

But president of football operations and general manager John Elway has shown in the past he's not afraid to take a flyer on an aged quarterback when other pieces are in place: running back Phillip Lindsay, linebacker Bradley Chubb and linebacker/franchise cornerstone Von Miller.

Prediction: Flacco finishes his career at Mile High.

DeSean Jackson

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

DeSean Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The 32-year-old wide receiver is not set to enter free agency until 2020, but the Buccaneers could elect to release him due to his reported desire to no longer be part of the team.



His lack of impact makes releasing him appealing for Tampa, too. Jackson hasn't found the end zone since Week 8. While he does have three 100-yard games, all three of them came in September. Meanwhile, 25-year-old star wideout Mike Evans has 1,418 receiving yards and is signed through 2023.

Jackson could still produce for a contender, as his statistical decline can at least in part be attributed to the Bucs dumpster fire situation at quarterback—bouncing back and forth between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston. Put Jackson in an offense with—hypothetically—Drew Brees or Patrick Mahomes, and a revival is definitely possible.

The thought of New Orleans adding Jackson isn't all that implausible considering the Saints signed veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to a one-year contract for cheap in early November.

Outside of hypothetical situations, Anderson (h/t Michael Tanenbaum of the Philly Voice) said that Jackson might be interested in reuniting with the Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Redskins, as well as joining the high-powered Los Angeles Rams. All of this, of course, is dependent on what Tampa Bay decides to do.

Prediction: L.A. lands another star in free agency as Jackson joins the Rams