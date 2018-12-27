Miami AD: Season, Loss vs. Wisconsin in Pinstripe Bowl 'Unacceptable'

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami athletic director Blake James certainly wasn't happy with the football team's performance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The AD took to Twitter to express his disappointment after Thursday's 35-3 loss to Wisconsin:

The Hurricanes finished the year 7-6 after beginning the season ranked inside the top 10.

Meanwhile, the result was Miami's eighth loss in its last nine bowl games, with the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl representing the only win since 2007.

The Hurricanes entered the day with one of the best defenses in the country, ranking 15th in the country with just 18.2 points allowed per game, but couldn't slow down Jonathan Taylor as he rushed for 205 yards for Wisconsin.

The offense also struggled all season and couldn't do much Thursday with quarterback N'Kosi Perry benched due to an illicit Snapchat video. Malik Rosier got the start and finished with just 46 passing yards and three interceptions with no touchdowns.

This was the end of a disappointing season for Miami. The Hurricanes have won five national championships but haven't consistently competed at that level for a long time.

James appears to remain committed to head coach Mark Richt, who won 10 games with the team last year and has a 26-13 record in three years with the program, but the fans won't accept more years like this one.