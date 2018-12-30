NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Wild Card Matchups, Bracket Dates and Start Times

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

A stunning close to the final afternoon of the 2018 regular season, as the Baltimore Ravens narrowly held onto the AFC North crown with a 26-24 win over the Cleveland Browns, preventing the Pittsburgh Steelers from stealing their playoff spot.

Led by rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Browns almost pulled off an improbable comeback, but C.J. Mosley ended the threat with an interception in the dying seconds. Here's the play, via the NFL:

The Steelers could have won the division after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13 in the afternoon window, but are now all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Over in the NFC, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles added to his growing legend in Week 17, throwing for two touchdowns and at one point completing 25 straight passes en route to a 24-0 win over Washington. The completion streak tied an NFL record set earlier this season, per Fox Sports:

The clutch victory combined with the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Chicago Bears allowed the Eagles to force their way into the postseason after starting the day on the outside looking in.

Heading into the final day of the regular season, the entire AFC playoff picture had the potential to be rearranged, with no seed locked up. Over in the NFC, things were simpler, with the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys locked into the first and fourth seeds, respectively.

With 15 games played and just one more to go on Sunday, here's what the wild-card picture looks like.

2019 NFL Wild-Card Matchups

AFC

No. 6 TBD at No. 3 Houston Texans (Date/Time TBA)

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Baltimore Ravens (Date/Time TBA)

NFC



No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Chicago Bears (Date/Time TBA)

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys (Date/Time TBA)

Patrick Mahomes made history in Week 17, throwing for his 50th touchdown pass of the season in a 35-3 win over the Oakland Raiders that helped the Kansas City Chiefs secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs had to battle throughout the game to hold onto their top-seed status. The New England Patriots had won earlier in the day (wrapping up a first-round bye) and the Los Angeles Chargers were in contention against the Denver Broncos. The Bolts ended up winning 23-9, but the Chiefs win kept them from escaping the wild card. All they have to show for a 12-win season is a road date with Ravens, who beat the Chargers 22-10 in Week 16.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Rams secured the No. 2 seed with a 48-32 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears had a chance to get a first-round bye, but will instead have to settle for playing the defending-champion Eagles in the wild card round.



The only game left is Sunday night's tilt between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans. With the Texans wrapping up the AFC South, the two are playing for the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

The Titans came into the day with a faint shot at getting the No. 2 seed, but they will be hard-pressed to even make the postseason with starting quarterback Marcus Mariota ruled out with a stinger, per the team's official Twitter account. That means Titans fans are pinning their hopes to backup Blaine Gabbert to lead them to victory.

If the Colts and Titans do the unthinkable and tie, that means the Steelers will sneak into the postseason as the sixth seed.