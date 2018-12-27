NFL Playoff Picture 2018: Latest Pre-Week 17 Scenarios, Standings, Predictions

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

One gameweek remains before the NFL playoffs begin, but a lot can still change during the final Sunday of the regular season, particularly in the AFC.

Three AFC divisions are still up for grabs, as well as the final wild-card berth. There's also a playoff berth on the line in the NFC.

Below is a look at the standings and playoff scenarios in both the AFC and NFC, as well as some predictions for what will happen during Week 17.

AFC Standings and Scenarios

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

2. New England Patriots (10-5)

3. Houston Texans (10-5)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the hunt: Tennessee Titans (9-6), Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

No AFC team has been locked into a seed, so Week 17 could have a huge impact on the playoff picture.

The Kansas City Chiefs can secure the No. 1 seed with a win over the Oakland Raiders or a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Denver Broncos. The only way Los Angeles can move out of the No. 5 seed is with a win and a Kansas City loss, which would send the Chargers to No. 1.

New England can only earn the No. 1 seed with a win over the New York Jets and defeats for the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens can both win their respective divisions with Week 17 victories.

If Houston loses, it will fall to a wild-card berth. In that scenario, the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game would decide the AFC South champion. If the Texans win, the Colts-Titans matchup will be for the final wild-card spot.

If the Ravens lose to the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North. However, that is the only path to the playoffs for the Steelers.

AFC Predictions

The Chiefs should take care of business by beating the Raiders to lock up the No. 1 seed. Likewise, the Patriots should handle the Jets to secure the No. 2 seed, also earning a first-round bye.

The Texans and Ravens have more difficult Week 17 matchups than the two higher seeds, but both teams should notch victories. The Texans will beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Ravens will beat the Browns, both securing division crowns.

That would leave the Colts and Titans to battle it out in a win-or-go-home matchup for the final wild-card berth.

Indianapolis should advance to the postseason, beating Tennessee, which could be starting Blaine Gabbert at quarterback in place of Marcus Mariota, who suffered a stinger injury in the Titans' win over the Washington Redskins on Saturday.

NFC Standings and Scenarios

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

In the hunt: Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

The New Orleans Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed, and the Los Angles Rams will secure the No. 2 seed with either a win over the San Francisco 49ers or a Chicago Bears loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago can move up to the No. 2 seed with a win and a Rams loss, otherwise it will be the No. 3 seed.

The Dallas Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed, while the Seattle Seahawks can clinch the No. 5 seed with either a win over the Arizona Cardinals or a Vikings loss.

The Philadelphia Eagles can only get into the playoffs with a win over the Washington Redskins and a Vikings defeat.

NFC Predictions

Expect the top five seeds to stay in place after Week 17.

The Rams should handle the 49ers. Meanwhile, the Bears, who have an opportunity to earn a first-round bye, will beat the rival Vikings but stay in the No. 3 seed.

However, there will be some Week 17 excitement. As the Vikings fall to the Bears, the Eagles will easily beat the Redskins, who have been decimated by injuries, to get into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.

And with the defending Super Bowl champion back in the postseason, perhaps Philadelphia can get hot at the right time and make another run.