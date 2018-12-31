Mike Tannenbaum Reassigned Within Dolphins Organization After Adam Gase's Firing

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2018

Miami Dolphins executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum looks on prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, December 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)
Rich Barnes/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins will bring back Mike Tannenbaum for a fifth season, but it will be in a different position than executive vice president of football operations.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald shared the Dolphins' announcement, which noted head coach Adam Gase was fired and Tannenbaum was "reassigned within the organization."

The 49-year-old took over the job in January 2015. He previously served as the New York Jets' general manager from 2006 to 2012. The Dolphins missed the postseason in three of Tannenbaum's first four seasons.

Miami appeared to be heading in the right direction upon hiring Gase, who went 10-6 and led the Dolphins to a wild-card berth in 2016. Things have spiraled over the last two years, though, with the team posting a combined 13-19 mark.

Tannenbaum oversaw personnel decisions and worked closely with general manager Chris Grier, whom he hired. Monday's announcement also noted Grier "will oversee football operations, reporting directly to owner Stephen Ross."

Tannenbaum has worked in professional football for more than two decades, so perhaps Ross decided it was best to give him another year before potentially presiding over a full housecleaning.

The Dolphins have been scribbling on the same drawing board since the turn of the century and have been a source of near constant upheaval. Ross could be making a sound decision by keeping Tannenbaum around for some stability even if he will be in a new role.

