Week 17 NFL Picks: Predictions and Advice for Season-Finale Vegas Odds

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens did most of the heavy lifting in NFL Week 16 when they traveled to Los Angeles and got an outstanding effort from their league-leading defense to beat the Chargers.

That win, coupled with the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New Orleans Saints, allowed the Ravens to move into first place in the AFC North.

The Ravens have been surging ever since head coach John Harbaugh gave rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson an opportunity to play. Jackson has attacked the position with fervor, and while he has not played like an All-Pro and clearly has plenty to learn, he has helped his team win football games.

Jackson is a brilliant athlete who will use his legs to make key first downs and keep drives alive. However, he knows what quarterback play is about, and he will also use his legs to get away from the pass rush, buy time for his receivers and then make the correct throw.

He does not do this all the time, but he has completed 58.2 percent of his passes and has a 6-3 TD-interception ratio.

Since the Ravens have the nastiest and most effective defense in the league, Jackson's contributions have been enough to keep this team on track.

The Ravens have one more game left before they can claim the division title. They host the improving Cleveland Browns, who have their own rookie duo of Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb leading the way. The Browns have already won seven games and tied one, and if they can upset the Ravens on the road, they will have a winning record.

Let that sink in for a moment, because this was the same team that was winless a year ago.

The Browns are an improving team with at least a moderately bright future, and they are hungry to win this game and cause pain for the Ravens.

Baltimore is a six-point favorite in this game, per OddsShark. We see the Browns fighting hard and staying with the Ravens through the first half.

But the Ravens are not going to let this game slip away. Jackson will make enough plays in the second half, and linebacker C.J. Mosley will help Baltimore shut down Mayfield and Chubb when the game is on the line.

The Ravens win and cover and earn the AFC North title in impressive fashion.

Week 17 NFL Odds and selections (per OddsShark)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay (-1.5) | O/U 51

Carolina at New Orleans (-9) | O/U n/a

Chicago at Minnesota (-4.5) | O/U 40.5

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (-14.5) | O/U 45.5

Cleveland at Baltimore (-6) | O/U 41

Dallas at N.Y. Giants (-6) | O/U 41.5

Detroit at Green Bay (-8) | O/U 44

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-1) | O/U n/a

Jacksonville at Houston (-6.5) | O/U 40

Miami at Buffalo (-3.5) | O/U 39.5

N.Y. Jets at New England (-13.5) | O/U 44.5

Oakland at Kansas City (-13.5) | O/U 52.5



Philadelphia (-6.5) at Washington | O/U 42

Arizona at Seattle (-13.5) | O/U n/a

L.A. Chargers at Denver (-6.5) | O/U 41.5

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-10) | O/U 48.5

The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball Right Arrow Icon

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers know they have to take care of business in this game in order to have a chance to gain the division title, and it's quite clear that they need help from the Browns (see above) if they are going to get there.

The Steelers and the Ravens play at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, so that means the Steelers will take the field believing they still have a chance to gain their division crown.

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster should come out of the gate in an explosive manner, and they should be able to build a lead on the Bengals.

Cincinnati lost touch with the leaders in the division long ago, and this has been another disappointing season for head coach Marvin Lewis and his team. While they don't have much to play for and many players will be looking forward to the offseason, they could be motivated by their dislike of the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is a 14.5-point favorite, and that huge spread may prove to be too much to cover. However, we see this as a high-scoring game, and both teams should be able to score enough to get over the 45.5-point total by the early part of the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh will win the game, but the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin will have an offseason of regret because they let the division title slip away down the season's home stretch.

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have let two chances to win the AFC West title and the top seed in the conference slip away.

They were beaten at home by the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 and fell on the road to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night.

Despite those two losses, the Chiefs can still accomplish both goals if they can beat the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in the regular-season finale.

The Raiders have struggled throughout the season, but they have been better lately, winning three of their last six games—including Monday night's victory over the Denver Broncos.

One of Oakland's best games was a 40-33 loss to the Chiefs in Week 13. The Raiders mounted a comeback to keep it close against the league's most explosive team, and that had to give Jon Gruden's squad some confidence.

There is nothing Chucky would like more than to find a way to beat the Raiders' long-time rivals, as a loss would relegate the Chiefs to wild-card-status if the Chargers beat the Denver Broncos.

That scenario is highly unlikely. While the Chiefs have lost two games in a row, they did not play badly in either one. Patrick Mahomes has 48 touchdown passes and is on the verge of exceeding the 50 TD mark.

The Chiefs are 13.5-point favorites, and we don't see them letting up here until this game is well in hand. By that point, Kansas City could be up by four touchdowns or more.

The Chiefs will win, cover the spread, take the AFC West crown and claim the top seed in the conference.