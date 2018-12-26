'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 17 Featuring DeAngelo Hall

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2018

  1. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  2. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  3. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  4. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  5. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  6. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  7. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  8. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  9. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  10. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  11. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  12. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  13. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  14. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  15. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  16. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  17. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  18. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  19. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  20. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

Right Arrow Icon

The 17th episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.

This week, Simms and Lefkoe are joined by former NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall.

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Related

    Former Player: Patricia Late to Meetings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Former Player: Patricia Late to Meetings

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Power Rankings Ahead of Season Finale ⬆️⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated Power Rankings Ahead of Season Finale ⬆️⬇️

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Packers Interview Jim Caldwell

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Packers Interview Jim Caldwell

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Mariota Unsure of Status for SNF

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mariota Unsure of Status for SNF

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report