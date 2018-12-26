Bills Fan Ezra Castro Surprised with Disney World Trip After Cancer Diagnosis

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

The Bills Mafia helped out one of their own this holiday season after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Per the Associated Press, Buffalo Bills superfan Ezra Castro, also known as Pancho Billa, was surprised with an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World for himself, his girlfriend and the couple's two children.



Castro found out last year during the Bills' playoff chase he had stage 4 cancer that had spread to his liver. Head coach Sean McDermott brought the 39-year-old in to speak with the team prior to their Week 10 game against the New York Jets:

The Bills wound up playing their best game of the season that weeks. They finished with a season-high 41 points and 451 yards in defeating their AFC East rival.