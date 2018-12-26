NFL Rumors: Dolphins 'All but Certain' to Fire Mike Tannenbaum After Season

Rich Barnes/Associated Press

After the Miami Dolphins missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum is unlikely to return to the franchise in 2019.

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is "all but certain" to fire Tannenbaum at some point after Sunday's season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Salguero noted Ross will likely keep head coach Adam Gase, who has full control of the 53-man roster, and general manager Chris Grier in 2019 "barring some unexpected circumstance."

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported prior to Week 16 that Gase and Tannenbaum are "in jeopardy" of being fired, though, as Ross is considering making "sweeping changes" after his team made one playoff appearance since 2009.

Tannenbaum has been with the Dolphins since February 2015, helping the franchise make the postseason in his second season with a 10-6 record. Miami is 7-8 and will finish second in the AFC East for the second time in three years, regardless of Sunday's outcome.

He previously spent 16 seasons in the New York Jets front office from 1997 to 2012.