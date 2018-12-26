Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers own a seven-game winning streak in the rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals, going 5-1-1 against the spread along the way.

Pittsburgh is a big favorite to run that streak to eight straight on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as 16.5-point favorites; the total was 48 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 33.8-11.8 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bengals can cover the spread

Cincinnati is struggling through another lost season, but it's also 3-0 ATS its last three times out after picking up a back-door cover at Cleveland last week.

The Bengals trailed 23-0 into the fourth quarter but pulled to within one score with a touchdown, a blocked punt, another touchdown and a two-point conversion with three minutes left. They couldn't get the ball back but covered as 10-point dogs at sports betting sites.

Two weeks ago, Cincinnati beat the Oakland Raiders 30-16, covering as a three-point favorite. And three weeks ago, the Bengals gave the Chargers a good game out in Los Angeles; they lost 26-21 but covered easily as 17-point dogs.

In fact, while Cincinnati is only 2-5 SU on the road this season it's 5-2 ATS, covering in places such as Indianapolis, Baltimore and now Cleveland. At 6-9 overall, the Bengals will play Sunday's game for pride and possibly jobs.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers are shooting to rebound this week after taking a tough 31-28 loss against the best team in the league at the moment, the Saints, in New Orleans last week.

Pittsburgh trailed 24-14 in the third quarter but rallied with consecutive scoring drives to lead 28-24. The Steelers then gave up a New Orleans touchdown with just over a minute to go, drove last-gasp into Saints territory but fumbled the ball away.

They did, however, cover as six-point underdogs on the NFL odds.

On the day Pittsburgh outgained the Saints 429-370, held a 26-24 edge in first downs and a 31-29 edge in time of possession. But the Steelers also fell victim to a pass-interference call that led to a New Orleans touchdown, turned the ball over twice in Saints territory and came up a yard short on a fake punt, handing the Saints a short field for the game-winning drive.

Pittsburgh has now outgained nine of its last 11 opponents, going 7-3-1 ATS in the process. At 8-6-1 overall, the Steelers need a victory Sunday and either a Baltimore loss to Cleveland or Colts-Titans tie to make the playoffs.

Smart betting pick

Pittsburgh won the first meeting between these teams this season in October 28-21 on a touchdown in the last half-minute, and barring a minor miracle will win this game as well. However, double-digit favorites, while 23-6 SU this season, are only 12-16-1 ATS.

Smart money here takes the points.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in four of the Steelers' last five games at home.

The Steelers are 13-1-1 SU in their last 15 games vs divisional opponents.

The Bengals are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games in the late afternoon.

