NFL Week 17 Picks: Prop Bets, Vegas Lines, Over-Under Predictions and Advice

With Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season rapidly approaching, we're getting our last chance to predict how a full 16-game schedule is going to unfold.

Yes, we're going to have more than a month of football action remaining—for many, the most important time of year, even—but the majority of teams are going to go home after Sunday.

This means this is the last time we have all 32 teams to pick from when wagering, and 32 choices to make when playing the over/unders.

Here's a run down of the full 16-game schedule for Week 17, along with the latest lines and over/unders from Oddshark. We're also going to make score predictions for each game and take a closer look at our favorite plays of the week.

Week 17 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (+10, 44.5 O/U) at New Orleans Saints: Saints 22, Panthers 16

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7, 40.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Texans 25, Jaguars 17

Detroit Lions (+8, 44.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 28, Lions 20

Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 51.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Falcons 24, Buccaneers 23

Dallas Cowboys (+6, 41.5 O/U) at New York Giants: Giants 22, Cowboys 18

New York Jets (+13.5, 45 O/U) at New England Patriots: Patriots 33, Jets 20

Miami Dolphins (+3.5, 38.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: Bills 18, Dolphins 16

Chicago Bears (+5, 40.5 O/U) at Minnesota Vikings: Bears 24, Vikings 23

Oakland Raiders (+13.5, 53.5 O/U) at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 30, Raiders 24

Cincinnati Bengals (+14.5, 45.5 O/U) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 38, Bengals 22

Cleveland Browns (+6, 41 O/U) at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 21, Browns 20

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5, 42 O/U) at Washington Redskins: Eagles 30, Redskins 20

Arizona Cardinals (+14.5, 38.5 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 17

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5, 41.5 O/U) at Denver Broncos: Chargers 33, Broncos 20

San Francisco 49ers (+10, 49.5 O/U) at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 31, 49ers 26

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5, 44 O/U) at Tennessee Titans: Colts 22, Titans 19

Pittsburgh Steelers -14.5 Over Cincinnati Bengals

This is a massive line for a divisional game late in the season, but we like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the over of more than two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals. There are a couple of reasons for this, but the biggest is that without a win, Pittsburgh has absolutely zero chance of winning the AFC North.

Even with a win, the Steelers will need the Cleveland Browns to upset the Baltimore Ravens for the Steelers to win the division and slip into the postseason. Still, both games are occurring in the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot, so there's no reason for the Steelers to know how that game will unfold.

Their only choice will be to win as big as possible and hope Cleveland can do the rest.

With star players like A.J. Green, Andy Dalton and Tyler Eifert on injured reserve, the Bengals aren't likely to put up much of a fight. If not for a comedy of errors and sloppy play late in the fourth quarter against Cleveland, Cincinnati would have lost by more than two touchdowns last week.

For an intriguing prop bet, you can find close to even odds on a first-half over/under of 22.5 points on Oddschecker.com. The Steelers will be all over the Bengals early, and we wouldn't be shocked if they hit the over by themselves.

Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 over the Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a similar situation as Pittsburgh, except they need a win and a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West and claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

We believe they'll produce a dominant victory over the rival Denver Broncos, who showed absolutely no fight last week against the Oakland Raiders.

Yes, the Broncos were on the road in that game and will be at home for this one, but the reality is that Denver seems to have no interest in playing hard for coach Vance Joseph at this point.

At no time did Denver even appear prepared to take on the Raiders, and we doubt they'll be prepared to battle the playoff-bound Chargers Sunday. While it's hard to envision the Chiefs slipping up against Oakland, the Chargers will take care of their end of the deal.

As is the case with the Steelers and Bengals, we think the Chargers will be all over the Broncos early. Oddschecker.com has a first-half over/under of 20.5 points, and we wouldn't be shocked if L.A. drops three touchdowns on the Broncos in the first half to hit the over by itself.

Colts and Titans Under 44 Total Points

The final game of the week is going to be a terrific one. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will battle for a spot in the postseason, and possibly for the AFC South title—if the Houston Texans fall earlier in the afternoon.

However, the Titans may be without starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who injured his elbow last week against the Washington Redskins.

"It was one of those deals where it kind of crunched, and basically sent my whole right side numb and tingly," Mariota said on 104.5-FM (h/t Tennessee's official website. "It was one of those things, man, and it’s unfortunate because nerves are weird, they take time."

We don't believe his injury will have a major impact on who wins—Andrew Luck has never lost to Tennessee, regardless—but there will likely be more of a defensive battle if Blaine Gabbert is under center for the Titans.

Because of this, we like the under.