Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Examining Fringe Fantasy Football Flex Starters

For fantasy owners looking for a needed boost in points, a strong flex play could even the matchup against a stacked roster.

At this point in the NFL season, it's rare to find a potential 20-point contributor at running back, wide receiver or tight end on the waiver wire, but there's a special case this year. The Los Angeles Rams may continue to rest running back Todd Gurley. His absence creates an opportunity for a ball-carrier who's on the fantasy football radar for the first time as a viable pickup this year.

Despite fielding an unappealing offense in terms of fantasy output, the Oakland Raiders have a hidden gem on the roster going into Week 17.

Finally, fantasy owners should take advantage of teams who will probably reduce the snap count for their starters. As a lock for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the New Orleans Saints could field more reserves than usual. It's an ideal time to start a pass-catcher for the Carolina Panthers—even without Cam Newton under center.

Fringe flex starters are defined here as players available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Start 'em

RB C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (44 percent owned)

RB Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (47 percent owned)

RB Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (43 percent owned)

WR Jamison Crowder, Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles (22 percent owned)

TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (29 percent owned)

Sit 'em

RB LeGarrette Blount, Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers (36 percent owned)

WR Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (27 percent owned)

WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens (27 percent owned)

WR Kenny Stills, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills (36 percent owned)

TE Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals (19 percent owned)

Start 'Em: RB C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles Rams (44 percent owned)

Fantasy owners have a golden opportunity to start a high-end contributor in the flex spot. According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams may keep Gurley on the sideline for another game. He's dealing with a knee injury, and it's likely the team will preserve him for the playoffs.

The Rams immediately tossed running back C.J. Anderson into action against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. He hadn't taken a handoff since Week 10 with the Panthers but ran the ball 20 times for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Because of Anderson's strong performance, the Rams probably feel comfortable giving him a large workload against the San Francisco 49ers, who've allowed 103-plus rushing yards in four of their last five contests. The sixth-year ball-carrier doubled backup John Kelly's rush attempts, which shows the team's confidence in him.

Anderson's prospective volume in carries makes him a strong flex play. As the lead tailback without Gurley, he could help those facing an uphill battle in their matchup.

Sit 'Em: WR Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns (27 percent owned)

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have shown improvement in offensive production since firing head coach Hue Jackson and play-caller Todd Haley, but wide receiver Antonio Callaway doesn't see a consistent number of targets in the passing game.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown in Callaway's direction just once in a contest on two occasions in the last four outings. In the other two games, the rookie fourth-rounder saw 13 targets and converted those opportunities into eight catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

While it's possible Mayfield may look in Callaway's direction multiple times Sunday, it's worth noting the Browns will match up against the Baltimore Ravens' fourth-ranked pass defense. It's a group that's allowed just 18 scores through the air.

The Ravens and Browns could battle down to the wire and put up several points, but it's too risky to trust Callaway with his uneven target volume against a stingy unit. Fantasy owners should look elsewhere for a boom-or-bust option at the flex position.

Start 'Em: TE Ian Thomas, Carolina Panthers (29 percent owned)

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Panthers decided to shut down Newton for the season because of his shoulder issue, but tight end Ian Thomas played a key role in the passing attack with backup Taylor Heinicke under center in Week 16.

Thomas hauled in four of his five targets for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the last outing. Regardless of who's taking snaps under center, the rookie fourth-rounder has flashed as a reliable big-body target (6'3", 260 pounds) in Greg Olsen's absence.

At full strength, the New Orleans Saints pose a tough matchup against tight ends, allowing the fourth-fewest receiving yards per game (38.1) to players at the position, per Football Outsiders. However, they've clinched home-field advantage in the conference. Head coach Sean Payton doesn't have a reason to play his starters for a full game—if at all—Sunday.

In what could look like a preseason game in which young players see majority snaps for both teams, expect Thomas to emerge as a playmaker. The Indiana product caught at least four passes in three of the last four contests.