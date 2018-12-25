Josiah Viera, Honorary State College Spikes Coach, Dies at 14

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Josiah Viera, a 14-year-old who served as the State College Spikes' honorary bench coach en route to their 2014 New York-Penn League championship, died Monday, per a message from his family.

According to ESPN, Viera had Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, which is "a fatal genetic condition characterized by accelerated aging in children."

Viera also spent time with the Penn State football program, and head coach James Franklin offered his thoughts after learning of Viera's passing:

The Spikes are a Single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. A big baseball fan, Viera and the Spikes connected in 2013. An ESPN report notes he was invited to a game that year before becoming the team's honorary bench coach the following year. After going 35-41 in 2012, the Spikes improved to 48-27 in 2013 and made the championship round. They won it all the following season.

Viera has been called an inspiration by numerous sources, including Ron Southwick of Pennlive.com and ex-Spikes pitcher and naval officer Mitch Harris.