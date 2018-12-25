Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Top Matchup Plays and Sleepers for Final Games

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

For some fantasy leagues, the championship round runs through two weeks, which raises the stakes for regular-season finale matchups. There's increased difficulty because head coaches may opt to rest players in preparation for the playoffs.

It's always best to avoid teams locked into playoff spots regardless of Sunday's outcomes. Generally, the best assets have something to play for, but solid contributors aren't limited to clubs still jockeying for postseason seeding.

As witnessed during the slate of Week 16 games, squads without postseason hopes are playing at a high level and producing big fantasy numbers. Case in point: The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets combined for 82 points and went into overtime Sunday.

We'll go through each position with start 'em, sit 'em advice for players in a variety of situations ranging from draft lottery teams to squads that have clinched a playoff berth. Where can fantasy managers find their starting gems? Keep in mind sleeper options are available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues as of 10 p.m. ET Monday.

QB Advice

1. Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

2. Tom Brady vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

3. Matt Ryan vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

4. Deshaun Watson vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sit 'Em

5. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Nick Foles vs. Washington Redskins (15 percent owned)

Once again, quarterback Nick Foles has taken over for Carson Wentz because of injury. Instead of cruising into the postseason as they did last year, the Philadelphia Eagles have to win and need help. Without going into the playoff scenario, we'll focus on the fantasy aspect.

For an Eagles win, Foles must play well; the rushing offense has been inconsistent throughout the year. Philadelphia accumulated 57 yards on the ground in Week 16, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry. The passing offense scored all four touchdowns against the Houston Texans.

Philadelphia will travel to the nation's capital to face the Washington Redskins' 14th-ranked pass defense. Foles won't have an easy matchup with cornerback Josh Norman on one side of the field.

However, the QB will come into this contest with a hot hand against a team that has been eliminated from playoff contention. He's also on the same page with his top pass-catchers, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor—all three have a posted a 100-yard performance over the last two outings.

RB Advice

1. Sony Michel vs. New York Jets: Start 'Em

2. Gus Edwards vs. Cleveland Browns: Start 'Em

3. C.J. Anderson vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

4. Leonard Fournette vs. Houston Texans: Sit 'Em

5. Josh Adams vs. Washington Redskins: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Los Angeles Rams (48 percent owned)

Running back Matt Breida has battled an ankle injury for most of the year, and the ailment cost him time on the field Sunday. He exited the first half and didn't return to action against the Chicago Bears. Jeff Wilson Jr. handled an expanded role in his absence but accumulated just 38 yards from scrimmage.

According to NBCS Bay Area reporter Matt Maiocco, Breida won't play in the regular-season finale. Wilson will have a more favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Rams' 22nd-ranked run defense.

When Breida tweaked his ankle during warm-ups before Week 13, Wilson produced as a dual-threat asset in the backfield with 134 total yards and then ran for 90 yards in his first start during Week 14. Despite their 4-11 record, the 49ers field a decent rushing offense that ranks 13th.

Without Breida, Wilson should handle 15-20 touches, which is enough volume to land him in flex territory.

WR Advice

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

2. Robby Anderson vs. New England Patriots: Start 'Em

3. Brandin Cooks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Start 'Em

4. Jarvis Landry vs. Baltimore Ravens: Sit 'Em

5. Adam Thielen vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. Detroit Lions (27 percent owned)

The Green Bay Packers have been eliminated from playoff contention, but Aaron Rodgers isn't in cruise-control mode.

The quarterback lit up the New York Jets pass defense for 442 yards and two touchdown passes. He also scrambled for 32 yards and a pair of scores on the ground for his best fantasy output (42.88 points) of the entire season.

Obviously, the 35-year-old's production has a domino effect on his pass-catchers. As long as he's playing at a high level, there's a chance one or two of his receivers could have a strong performance.

Davante Adams, Rodgers' No. 1 pass-catching target, could see cornerback Darius Slay for most of the contest, which is a tough matchup for the Packers wideout. The Detroit Lions allow the third-fewest yards to No. 1 wide receivers but the fourth-most to No. 2 options, per Football Outsiders.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling saw 10 targets and converted the opportunities into seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 5.

It's possible Randall Cobb could miss consecutive games with a concussion. If he does, the rookie wideout should continue to see a decent number of targets downfield. The 6'4", 206-pounder projects as a solid target for Rodgers against a pass defense that ranks 24th in touchdowns allowed.

TE Advice

1. Jared Cook vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

2. Evan Engram vs. Dallas Cowboys: Start 'Em

3. Austin Hooper vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Start 'Em

4. Jimmy Graham vs. Detroit Lions: Sit 'Em

5. Kyle Rudolph vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Chris Herndon vs. New England Patriots (13 percent owned)

As the New York Jets witness quarterback Sam Darnold's development under center, rookie tight end Chris Herndon has also flashed with the USC product at the helm.

Over the last two outings, the rookie fourth-rounder hauled in nine receptions for 135 yards and a score. In Week 16, he caught his fourth touchdown pass from Darnold.

There's a solid rapport between the two that started in October. Now, with the 21-year-old signal-caller healthy and moving freely in the pocket, Herndon seems like a viable threat in the Jets offense.

The New England Patriots allow 57 receiving yards per game to tight ends. It's possible Herndon comes close to that total with a touchdown, which is good enough for 11-12 points in standard leagues.

For managers who've been streaming players at this position for most of the year, the Jets tight end shapes up as the next potential pickup to covet on the waiver wire.

DEF Advice

1. Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Start 'Em

2. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

3. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Sit 'Em

5. Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Carolina Panthers Defense vs. New Orleans Saints (35 percent owned)

Here's a sleeper that's justified because of what's going on with the playoff picture. The New Orleans Saints clinched home-field advantage through the NFC bracket. Head coach Sean Payton will probably rest his starters or significantly reduce their snap counts.

The Carolina Panthers defense isn't likely to see quarterback Drew Brees, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram or wide receiver Michael Thomas in full doses in the regular-season finale. Teddy Bridgewater may handle a bulk of the action under center. He's thrown just three regular-season passes since the 2015 campaign.

The Panthers have experienced their ups and downs on defense, ranking 21st in scoring, but the unit should be able to take advantage of Bridgewater knocking off some rust.

For owners desperately looking for a defense to feast on a second-string offense, take a long look at Carolina on the waiver wire.