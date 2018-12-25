NFL Week 17 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Final Scores for All Season Finales

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

As we head into Week 17, six teams remain in contention for three playoff spots. Clubs with a chance to clinch a postseason berth will play in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot.

Looking at the mid-afternoon contests, it's not clear which teams will emerge victorious, especially because of the decision to schedule in-division games for the final week of the season.

The much-improved Cleveland Browns, who've won five of their last six outings, could knock off the Baltimore Ravens, allowing the Pittsburgh Steelers to claim the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

There's a possibility Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota could suit up to play despite suffering a stinger Saturday. His mobility adds a wrinkle to the offense that may frustrate a young Indianapolis Colts defense. Finally, it's fair to wonder if quarterback Nick Foles' magic will run out in Washington.

Let's go through the season-finale contests with score predictions for each matchup. We’ll also take a deep dive into games that hold playoff implications.

Week 17 Picks

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Bills 23-17

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Packers 37-20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Texans 13-6

New York Jets at New England Patriots: Patriots 28-21

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Panthers 20-12

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: Giants 27-13

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Falcons 34-31

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens 23-21

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins: Eagles 28-17

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs 35-20

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Bears 21-17

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers 37-16

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Chargers 30-20

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams 31-17

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 23-20

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: Colts 21-16

Nick Foles Leads Philadelphia Eagles to 3rd Consecutive Victory

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

As the No. 2 overall pick the 2016 draft, quarterback Carson Wentz is the future for the Philadelphia Eagles, but there's no doubt Nick Foles has synergy with this team. We all expected the reigning champions to right the ship at some point in an uneven season, and it didn't happen until the 29-year-old took over the helm.

The Eagles won consecutive games with Wentz under center, but they beat two non-playoff teams: the Washington Redskins and New York Giants. Philadelphia just knocked off the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans—two squads that have spots in the postseason—over the last two outings.

We're witnessing consistent play similar to the Eagles' Super Bowl run last year. It's encouraging this team managed to win when Foles didn't play well against the Rams (zero touchdowns and one interception) and performed with a hot hand Sunday (four touchdowns and one interception).

Foles will face the downtrodden Redskins; they've lost five of their last six contests. He won't see Washington's top playmaker in the secondary. According to Grant Paulsen of the Grant and Danny Show, the team waived safety D.J. Swearinger, who led the defense in interceptions with four:

As the Redskins stand a week away from an extended vacation, the Eagles look like they're on a mission. They'll sweep the season series and hope for some help in the NFC North.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Redskins 17

Chicago Bears Push Minnesota Vikings Out of Playoff Picture

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Speaking of the Eagles' need for help, the Chicago Bears can still clinch a first-round bye with a win over the Minnesota Vikings and a Rams loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Matt Nagy's squad can help themselves and the defending champions.

In an ironic turn of events, the Vikings can lose the No. 6 seed to the team that beat them in the NFC Championship Game last year. A win could punch their ticket to Chicago or Los Angeles in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Bears grounded the Vikings in their first meeting, allowing just 268 total yards. They also led 22-6 midway through the fourth quarter. This time around, Minnesota comes into the contest with a more balanced offensive attack. After firing play-caller John DeFilippo after Week 14, the rushing offense racked up at least 100 yards on the ground in each of the last two outings.

The Vikings have attempted to feed running back Dalvin Cook; he's notched 35 rush attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns since the team elevated Kevin Stefanski to offensive coordinator. Despite the extra handoffs, Minnesota will fall short, facing the No. 2 run defense that's allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns (five).

Before their game against the Lions, the Vikings allowed 156-plus rushing yards in three consecutive outings. We could see running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen finish with gaudy numbers and propel the Bears to victory.

Prediction: Bears 21, Vikings 17

Indianapolis Colts Win and Go In

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There's an unknown that will significantly affect the Colts-Titans matchup. Will Mariota take the field? He suffered a stinger in the second quarter of Saturday's contest with the Redskins and didn't return to the game. Tennessee would pose a tougher challenge with him, but Blaine Gabbert fared well as a fill-in starter, completing seven of 11 pass attempts for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Nonetheless, the Colts pass defense isn't as generous with scores through the air, surrendering only 20 touchdowns in 15 games. The Titans second-ranked scoring defense will have to level the playing field.

The Titans will move forward without defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, who suffered an MCL sprain. The team placed him on injured reserve. It's a significant blow to the run defense, which gave up 161 yards to the Redskins. Running back Marlon Mack could have a huge day on the ground, especially if quarterback Andrew Luck struggles to move the chains through the air.

With or without Mariota, the Colts win a low-scoring contest in which the ground attacks compete to dominate time of possession. Casey's absence gives Indianapolis the edge.

Prediction: Colts 21, Titans 16