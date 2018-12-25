NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Three division titles and a total of three playoff spots—yet not the same—are up for grabs in Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season.

Although all four sections of the NFC are decided, only one division in the AFC is locked down. The AFC South, North and West will each crown a champion this weekend.

Additionally, Week 17 will decide the second wild-card slot in both conferences, highlighted by a winner-take-all contest in the absolute final game of the regular-season campaign.

Put simply, there's a bunch of scenarios to keep in mind. It'll be an exciting Sunday of action in the NFL.

Each team listed in the following conference standings still has an opportunity to reach the playoffs.

AFC Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4); clinched playoff berth

2. New England Patriots (10-5); clinched AFC East

3. Houston Texans (10-5); clinched playoff berth

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4); clinched playoff berth

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

In the Hunt

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

Scenarios

Entering Week 17, home-field advantage in the AFC could land with any of three teams. Kansas City owns the easiest path, securing it with a victory opposite the Oakland Raiders.

If the Chiefs lose, however, Los Angeles is the next in line. The Chargers—currently the top wild-card team with a clinched playoff berth—don't own the tiebreaker on Kansas City, so they must have one victory more than the Chiefs to win the AFC West. Los Angeles travels to the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

Should both KC and the Chargers lose, the Patriots could sneak into the No. 1 seed if they dispatch the New York Jets. If all three lose, the Houston Texans (!) need a win for the top slot.

What a mess, right?

As for the No. 2 seed, New England holds the tiebreaker on Houston. As long as the Patriots win or the Texans lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England will have a first-round bye.

But if the Texans lose, they'll be a wild-card team. They'd fall behind the winner of the clash between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, the Sunday Night Football matchup. Otherwise, a Houston win means that SNF showdown is for the No. 6 seed.

As long as the Colts and Titans don't tie, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for the AFC North—and that's it.

Baltimore hosts the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Bengals head to Pittsburgh. If the Ravens win, they're in. If they lose and Pittsburgh wins, the Steelers will be the No. 6 seed.

NFC Standings

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2); clinched home-field advantage

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3); clinched NFC West

3. Chicago Bears (11-4); clinched NFC North

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6); clinched NFC East

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6); clinched playoff berth

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

In the Hunt

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Scenarios

Let's start with the simple one: The Saints are the No. 1 seed. Thanks to the head-to-head victory over the Rams, New Orleans has locked up home-field advantage in the NFC.

Although the No. 2 seed isn't locked up, it's still straightforward. If the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers or the Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles will earn a first-round bye. If the Rams lose and the Bears win, Chicago will be No. 2.

Whichever team doesn't take the above scenario will be No. 3, followed by the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys at No. 4. Those teams will host a first-round playoff game.

Dallas is slated to host Seattle, which clinched a playoff berth in Week 16 with a victory over Kansas City. The Seahawks could only fall to No. 6 if they lose against the 4-11 Arizona Cardinals and the Vikings topple Chicago.

Minnesota needs either a win against the Bears or an Eagles loss at Washington to reach the postseason. The Eagles would return to the playoffs if they win and Minnesota falls.

