Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Injuries have drastically changed the face of some of the most significant games in Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season, both on the field and in fantasy matchups.

From All-Pro running backs and wideouts to franchise quarterbacks, the unavailability of some of the sport's biggest and brightest stars may leave you scrambling to fill out your last fantasy roster of the year.

Here are the best lineup options by position after the release of the NFL injury report, ranked from best to worst in relation to their value to your team.

Quarterback

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Oakland Raiders Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles, at Washington Redskins Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Tom Brady, New England Patriots, vs. New York Jets Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams, vs. San Francisco 49ers Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders, at Kansas City Chiefs Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints, vs. Carolina Panthers Russel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, vs. Arizona Cardinals Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, vs. Detroit Lions

Patrick Mahomes Solidifies MVP Argument

A win Sunday afternoon against the Oakland Raiders is not only significant for the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff positioning, but it would also solidify quarterback Mahomes' status as MVP front-runner.

The second-year player out of Texas Tech enters Sunday's game with 48 touchdowns and plays a middle-of-the-pack Oakland Raiders pass defense giving up 34 touchdown through the air this season. The leaky pass defense is not the only thing likely to fuel a big game from No. 15 on Sunday.

The announcement late in the week that his greatest competition for the individual award, Drew Brees, will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers gives Mahomes one last opportunity to make an impression without Brees padding his own impressive numbers.

Teddy Bridgewater gets the start for the Saints instead and is a solid start in his own right against a struggling Panthers defense playing out the season.

Mahomes has been a fantasy machine this year, scoring below 20 points in only two matchups this year. Against a defense that is not as good as the Los Angeles Chargers' or Denver Broncos', expect the explosive QB to put up points and cement his status as the league's Most Valuable Player.

Running Back

C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles Rams, vs. San Francisco 49ers Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, at New York Giants Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers, at Denver Broncos Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, vs. Dallas Cowboys Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, at New Orleans Saints Sony Michel, New England Patriots, vs. New York Jets Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts, at. Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, vs. Indianapolis Colts Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens, vs. Cleveland Browns Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks, vs. Arizona Cardinals

Anderson Spells Gurley for a 2nd Consecutive Week

Week 15 saw C.J. Anderson return to the field after two disappointing, frustrating stints with Carolina and Oakland this season, starting in place of a banged-up Todd Gurley, who is out for a second week Sunday. The former Denver running back seized the opportunity and reminded the league of his talent, with 20 rushes for 167 yards and a staggering 8.3 yards-per-carry average.

Though the Rams play a San Francisco 49ers defense ranked 12th in the league, expect Anderson to be the workhorse for the offense again as the NFC West champions look to secure the No. 2 seed in the conference and a bye to the second round of the playoffs.

The carries will be plentiful, and the opportunity will be there for Anderson to have another monster week. With the Rams looking to take more pressure off quarterback Jared Goff, whose eight turnovers in the past three games have hampered the team's ability to seize the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, do not be surprised if Anderson racks up yards and even touchdowns in a must-win game for the team.

Wide Receivers

Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles, at Washington Redskins Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Oakland Raiders Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Atlanta Falcons Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams, vs. San Francisco 49ers T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts, at Tennessee Titans Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions, at Green Bay Packers Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, vs. New York Jets

All Eyes on Antonio Brown

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing for their postseason lives Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they may be without all-world wide receiver Antonio Brown.

The Pro Bowler is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals' last-ranked pass defense as he undergoes testing on his knee, per head coach Mike Tomlin.

If Brown cannot go for the Steelers, the role of second-year wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster becomes infinitely more significant.

One game after suffering a crippling fumble that cost his team any chance at a comeback victory over the New Orleans Saints, Smith-Schuster would be the primary target for Ben Roethlisberger, who should thrive against a pass defense giving up 275.7 yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

He will be motivated too after being named Pittsburgh's MVP in 2018.

This all depends on Brown's availability but considering the team is looking toward the playoffs and would almost certainly need Brown at 100 percent, the likelihood he is anything but a decoy, even if he plays, is low.

Tight End

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, vs. Oakland Raiders Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles, at Washington Redskins George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, at Los Angeles Rams Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders, at Kansas City Chiefs Erik Swoope, Indianapolis Colts, at Tennessee Titans Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers, vs. Cincinnati Bengals Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens, vs. Cleveland Browns Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Herndon, New York Jets, at New England Patriots CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals, at Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Ebron Questionable vs. Tennessee

Eric Ebron has made the most of playing with quarterback Andrew Luck in 2018, scoring nine touchdowns and more than 20 fantasy points in two games this year. Luck's favorite target, though, is listed as questionable because of concussion symptoms and may not play in a hugely important game with AFC South championship implications.

If he does not, tight end Erik Swoope will see game action.

Dating back to the days of Coby Fleener and Dwayne Allen, Luck has always leaned on his tight ends. They have been his safety blanket, and Swoope, who has scored three touchdowns already this season, could well benefit from it.

Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk reported Friday, though, that the Colts are optimistic Ebron will play. How much and whether or not Swoope takes some of his snaps reains to be seen.

Defense/Special Teams

Chicago Bears Los Angeles Rams Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Kansas City Chiefs Green Bay Packers

