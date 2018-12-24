Raiders Beat Broncos 27-14 in Potential Final Game in Oakland Before Vegas Move

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Doug Martin had 116 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown and Dwayne Harris returned a punt 99 yards for a score as the Oakland Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 27-14 on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Harris' play was one of the more bizarre ones of the entire year, as he picked up the live ball following the Broncos' failed attempt to down it and went to the house:

Rookie wide receiver Courtland Sutton had six catches for 65 yards and one touchdown for Denver, who lost its third straight and fell to 6-9. Oakland is now 4-11.

This contest may have been the Raiders' final game in Oakland, as the team is moving to Las Vegas in 2020 and doesn't have a home for 2019 yet.



Broncos Should Make Lincoln Riley an Offer He Can't Refuse

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported last Thursday that the Broncos were expected to fire head coach Vance Joseph at the end of the season.

If that rumor is true, then the Broncos should do everything they can to convince Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley to lead Denver.

Riley is on numerous lists touting hot head coaching candidates for 2019, including ones from Sports Illustrated, ESPN and Bleacher Report. He's gone 24-3 in two seasons at OU and has led the Sooners to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

The quarterbacks under his tutelage as head coach (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) both won Heismans, and OU finished third and first in points per game in Division I-FBS in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that the Broncos were interested in pursuing Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, but the Ravens announced that they are retaining him and working on an extension.

Riley would be a perfect fit for a Broncos team whose offense was largely stagnant this year. In a pass-friendly league, the Broncos' aerial attack ranked just 22nd in efficiency through 15 weeks, per Football Outsiders. They were also just 24th in passing yards per attempt.

Although Riley has no professional coaching experience, he's one of the best offensive minds in football, period. Furthermore, Mark Bullock of the Washington Post wrote in a September 4 piece that numerous teams (including the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and offensively dominant Kansas City Chiefs) have adopted college concepts. Riley could help the Broncos adapt to the changing game.

Riley has said he doesn't have the "itch" to make the move to the pros yet. Perhaps he doesn't and stays at OU, but the Broncos should at least make their best pitch to Riley and see what he says.

What's Next?

Both teams play their final 2018 games Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Oakland will face the Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver will host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs and Bolts are tied for the AFC West lead at 11-4, with Kansas City holding the tiebreaker edge.