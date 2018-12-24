TMZ Releases Video of Dorial Green-Beckham's Arrest During Raid at Home

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham participates in warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained video of former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dorial Green-Beckham's arrest on drug charges last week. 

The video shows the Springfield Police Department's announcing their arrival at Green-Beckham's home, saying they have a search warrant for the premises. Per TMZ, police said Green-Beckham attempted to flee from his house but was apprehended.

The free-agent wideout is shown being taken out of the home and placed into custody in the footage.

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

