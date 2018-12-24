TMZ Releases Video of Dorial Green-Beckham's Arrest During Raid at Home

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

TMZ Sports obtained video of former Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dorial Green-Beckham's arrest on drug charges last week.

The video shows the Springfield Police Department's announcing their arrival at Green-Beckham's home, saying they have a search warrant for the premises. Per TMZ, police said Green-Beckham attempted to flee from his house but was apprehended.

The free-agent wideout is shown being taken out of the home and placed into custody in the footage.

