NFL Playoff Standings 2019: Latest Team Records, Updated Postseason Odds

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still hoping to do the same thing on the AFC side of the ledger.

The Saints came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28, while the Chiefs came up short in their Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks.

That victory gave the Saints the No. 1 seed in the NFC throughout the postseason, while the Chiefs will need to beat the Oakland Raiders in Week 17 to earn the same status in the AFC playoffs.

Here's a link to the full league standings, prior to Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders.

NFC Playoff standings

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2, clinched NFC South)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3, clinched NFC West)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4, clinched NFC North)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6, clinched NFC East)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6, clinched wild-card)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

The Rams got back on track with their 31-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and they will clinch the No. 2 seed with a home win over the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale. Still, the Rams don't appear to be the dominant team they were in the first half of the season.

The Bears picked up a 14-9 road victory over the 49ers in Week 16, and they will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in the NFC. If the Rams are upset by the Niners, the Bears can move into the No. 2 seed with a win over the Vikings.

While the Bears may have a slim chance of gaining the No. 2 seed, the Vikings are fighting for their playoff lives. They are currently sitting in the No. 2 wild-card spot, but if they lose to Chicago and Philadelphia wins at Washington, the defending Super Bowl champions will steal the final playoff spot.

The Seahawks clinched a wild-card spot, and they will take the top wild-card spot if they beat the Cardinals at home in the season finale. If they get upset by the Cardinals, the Vikings can move into the top wild-card spot by winning their regular-season finale.

The Cowboys won the NFC East with their 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16, and they are locked into the No. 4 position in the NFC playoffs.

AFC Playoff Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched playoffs)

2. New England Patriots (10-5, clinched AFC East)

3. Houston Texans (10-5, clinched playoffs)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, clinched playoffs)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

The Chiefs have lost back-to-back games to the Chargers and Seahawks, but they can earn the AFC West crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference with a home win over the Raiders.

The Chargers would need an Oakland upset and a win at Denver in Week 17 to take the division and the conference's top seed. Since the chances for a Raiders victory over the Chiefs are remote, the Chargers will most likely land in the No. 1 wild-card spot.

The Chargers could have passed the Chiefs, but they dropped their Saturday night home game to the Ravens. Baltimore's nasty defense shut down Philip Rivers and the high-powered Chargers throughout the majority of that game.

The Ravens moved into first place as a result of that win and the Steelers' loss at New Orleans. Baltimore will clinch the AFC North title with a home win over Cleveland, while the Steelers need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and hope the improving Browns upset the Ravens.

The Patriots clinched their 10th consecutive AFC East title with their 24-12 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pats also moved into the No. 2 spot in the AFC playoff ladder because the Houston Texans suffered a 32-30 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pats will clinch a bye in wild-card week if they close the regular season with a home win over the New York Jets.

The Texans have clinched a playoff spot, but they need to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch the AFC South. If they lose that game, the winner of the Sunday night game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will win the division.

If the Texans beat the Jaguars, the game at Tennessee will decide the No. 2 wild-card spot in the AFC.

The only way that neither Indianapolis nor Tennessee goes to the playoffs is if that game ends in a tie and the Steelers beat the Bengals.

That is clearly a remote possibility.

Playoff odds

The Saints will play all the rest of their games indoors, and they are the favorites to win this year's Super Bowl.

New Orleans is listed as the +250 favorites to win the Super Bowl, per OddsShark. The Rams are the second choice at +390, and the Chiefs are +450 to lead the way for AFC teams.

New Orleans will play their divisional playoff game against the lowest NFC seed after the wild-card games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. If they survive that game, they will host the NFC title game.

The Super Bowl will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the division rival Falcons. The Saints have already played and won a game at that facility.

Super Bowl Odds (per OddsShark)

Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Vikings +2800

Seahawks +3300

Colts +4000

Steelers +4000

Titans +4000

Eagles +5000

While the Saints are the favorites, the Rams will be a major challenge in the NFC title game if they get that far. That matchup may be dependent on the Rams regaining the explosive form they had in the first half of the season.

The Bears play sensational defense, but their offense is not at the same level of the Saints or Rams. The Cowboys may lack the consistency to get through the postseason.

On the AFC side, the Chiefs clearly have a dangerous and explosive offense with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, but the Kansas City defense does not appear Super Bowl worthy.

Even if the Chiefs earn the top seed in the AFC, their playoff record at Arrowhead Stadium is problematic. They have lost their last six playoff games at home, and 10 of their last 11 postseason games overall.

The Chargers had an opportunity to move into the top spot in AFC West and the conference, but they were outplayed at home by the Ravens. The Chargers are 4-5 in postseason games with Philip Rivers at quarterback.

The Patriots regularly know how to negotiate the AFC playoffs, but they have not looked as dangerous as they have been in the past. The Pats are 3-5 on the road this season.

The Texans had a nine-game winning streak this season, but they have lost two of their last three and may have peaked too soon.

The Ravens and Colts may be the two hottest teams in the conference, but neither team has clinched their postseason spot yet.

The Steelers are unlikely to get into the playoffs, but if the Ravens lose and they get in, Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster make Pittsburgh a dangerous opponent.