2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Under-the-Radar 1st-Round Prospects

The first day of the 2019 NFL Draft is exactly four months away, so it's not too early to start thinking about which college players teams will select in the first round.

Final draft slots for non-playoff teams won't be finalized until the end of Week 17 games, and the rest won't be decided until later throughout the NFL playoffs. But scouts have already taken looks at top college players and started to think about who they could potentially select.

The upcoming draft will take place from April 25-27 in Nashville.

Here's a projection for the first round (based on where teams would currently pick per its record), as well as a closer look at three under-the-radar prospects that could be selected on the first night of the draft.

2019 NFL Mock Draft, Dec. 25

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

3. New York Jets: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Detroit Lions: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

7. New York Giants: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

8. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

10. Atlanta Falcons: Josh Allen, DE/LB, Kentucky

11. Carolina Panthers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Denver Broncos: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State

13. Cincinnati Bengals: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

14. Green Bay Packers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

16. Washington Redskins: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

17. Cleveland Browns: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

20. Tennessee Titans: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

21. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Indianapolis Colts: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

23. Seattle Seahawks: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

24. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

26. Houston Texans: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

27. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. New England Patriots: Zach Allen, DE, Boston College

30. Los Angeles Rams: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson

32. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans): David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

DE Brian Burns, Florida State

Earlier this month, Burns announced that he was not returning to Florida State for his senior season and would be entering the draft. And now, he could end up being a first-round selection.

Burns had 10 sacks this season, tied for ninth in the nation. His 24 career sacks rank fifth in Florida State history.

In addition to leading the Seminoles in sacks this year, Burns also ranked first on the team in tackles for loss (15.5) and forced fumbles (three). He also collected 52 tackles.

Burns could improve his draft stock before April, and if so, he could easily climb higher up teams' draft boards.

WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Brown is one of the top playmakers on an Oklahoma offense that led the Sooners to the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, Brown is questionable for Saturday's Orange Bowl matchup against Alabama after he sustained a lower-leg injury in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Brown will likely be healthy by the time the draft comes in April. And even if he doesn't play for the Sooners again this season, he could be one of the first wide receivers selected.

Entering the CFP, Brown has 75 receptions for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 100-yard mark six times this season, including when he amassed 243 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia on Nov. 23.

Brown should help provide a spark on offense for whichever NFL team decides to draft him.

CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson

There are some talented cornerbacks in the 2019 draft class, and Mullen is one who could sneak into the end of the first round, as several teams will be looking to improve its secondary.

Mullen has started 12 of Clemson's 13 games so far this season, and entering the College Football Playoff, he has 26 tackles, a sack and four pass breakups.

Although Mullen doesn't have an interception yet this season, he notched three the previous year. And the junior cornerback has provided solid play for the Tigers as they enter the CFP with a 13-0 record.

Whether or not Mullen gets selected in the first round of the draft could depend on how many cornerbacks go off the board in the early part of the round.