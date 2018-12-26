NFL Teams with the Biggest Turnaround Potential for Next Season

0 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from worst to first in their division last year; the Chicago Bears accomplished the same feat in the NFC North this season. BUt who's the next team to go from the basement to the penthouse?

We've witnessed NFL teams change their short-term outlooks with the right transactions during the offseason. At times, a division opponent's poor decisions or misfortunes factor into a rise to the top. A year from now, we could see another club claim a division title or playoff spot after going through a lost season in 2018.

Here, we'll take a look at five teams with the best chance at a bounce-back year. All selections have non-winning records this season, primarily because of injuries, inexperience or subpar coaching. However, cap space, player development, talent availability and draft status should help them contend for the postseason in 2019.