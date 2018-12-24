2019 NFL Free Agents: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The conversation regarding the top NFL free agents will heat up faster than you expect in the coming weeks.

As teams get eliminated from the postseason, they will shift their focus to improving their respective rosters for the 2019 season, joining the franchises that missed out on the playoffs.

There are plenty of intriguing names who will land on the free-agent market, and none more interesting than Le'Veon Bell.

Joining the running back on the list of top free agents are one of the game's best safeties and a quarterback in search of a chance during the latest rotation of players at the position.

Players Who Will Command Most Interest

Le'Veon Bell

After a year away from the gridiron, Le'Veon Bell will try to reset the running back market with a deal that rivals the best in the NFL.

Following his falling out with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's hard to imagine the 26-year-old returning to the Steel City, especially with the development of James Conner and Jaylen Samuels.

Although Bell's demands will turn away a good amount of franchises, there are some teams willing to take a risk on him.

Don Wright/Associated Press

According to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, Bell is interested in the Indianapolis Colts since they have plenty of salary cap room to sign him.

The New York Jets should also make a run at Bell to provide quarterback Sam Darnold with an offensive weapon they lacked at running back in 2018.

Given Bell's stature, a handful of other teams should dive into the race to sign the Michigan State product, but his decision could come down to money and his best opportunity to win.

Prediction: Bell signs with Indianapolis

Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas' 2018 campaign met an unfortunate ending when the Seattle Seahawks safety suffered a lower leg fracture.

In the four games he played in 2018, Thomas made 16 solo tackles out of the secondary and picked off a pass in Week 1.

With Seattle showing more trust by the week in its young secondary, Thomas could leave the only franchise he's played for.

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The 29-year-old with 28 career interceptions will be coveted by a few teams in need of secondary help, and there's a chance he remains in the NFC West.

With former teammate Richard Sherman now in San Francisco and the 49ers looking to contend in 2019 with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury, Thomas could see them as an intriguing option.

A return to Texas, where he played his college football, could be in the cards as well if the Dallas Cowboys want to add to their impressive defense.

The New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals could also be options for Thomas.

San Francisco provides a particular draw with the familiarity of the NFC West, and after hearing the pitch from general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, he could opt to sign in the Bay Area.

Prediction: Thomas stays in NFC West with San Francisco

Teddy Bridgewater

Teams in search of an upgrade at quarterback will turn to in-league options with the 2019 draft class not as strong as it was a year ago.

Teddy Bridgewater is one of the intriguing options available, and he could become more of a desirable target if he shines in Week 17 for the New Orleans Saints.

The Athletic's Larry Holder hinted at Bridgewater starting against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 with the Saints already locked into home-field advantage in the NFC.

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Bridgewater hasn't seen significant playing time since the 2016 season with the Minnesota Vikings, but if he shines against the Panthers, a team could take a chance on him.

It's worth noting Bridgewater would be a cheaper option than other potential options like Joe Flacco, Nick Foles and Blake Bortles.

Jacksonville, the New York Giants, Washington and Tampa Bay could be among the prospective suitors for Bridgewater.

In one situation, Bridgewater could sign with the Giants and immediately be named Manning's successor, but he might not be willing to sit on the bench again.

If Bridgewater finds a team to believe in him as a starter, he should go there, but the Giants feel like a safe option if they display interest.

Prediction: Bridgewater lands in the NFC East with the Giants.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90