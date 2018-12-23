Colts vs. Titans Week 17 Matchup for No. 6 Seed Flexed to Sunday Night Football

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 18: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts catches the ball in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NBC flexed the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans into the Sunday Night Football slot for the final week of the 2018 NFL regular season, the network announced Sunday.

The Colts and Titans both sit at 9-6, with Indianapolis occupying the final wild-card spot in the AFC. The winner of next week's game will be assured of a playoff berth.

The AFC South title remains in play as well.

The Houston Texans sit first in the division at 10-5 heading into their regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Were the Texans to lose to the Jaguars, it would open the door for the Colts or Titans.

Houston split its head-to-head meetings with both teams, so division records would then become the tiebreaker. The Texans would fall to 3-3 in the South with a Week 17 defeat, while the winner of Colts/Texans would improve to 4-2.

Although Tennessee will be the home team, Indianapolis is arguably the favorite heading into next week's matchup. The Colts defeated the Titans 38-10 in Week 11, with Andrew Luck throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

While some Titans fans will point to Marcus Mariota's elbow injury as a reason for that loss, Mariota's health hasn't exactly improved in recent weeks. He picked up a shoulder stinger in Saturday's win over the Washington Redskins, leaving his status for Week 17 up in the air.

