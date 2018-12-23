Richard Sherman, Anthony Miller, Josh Bellamy Ejected After Bears, 49ers Fight

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Multiple players were ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Mitchell Trubisky scrambled for what appeared to be a first down and drew an unsportsmanlike penalty on Marcell Harris. The late hit spearheaded a scuffle between the two teams on the Bears' sideline, which led to the ejections of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Chicago wide receivers Anthony Miller and Joshua Bellamy, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The first down was also wiped out, as those penalties, as well as a holding on the Bears, resulted in the play being nullified.

