Richard Sherman, Anthony Miller, Josh Bellamy Ejected After Bears, 49ers Fight

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman (25) and linebacker Fred Warner (48) during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Multiple players were ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

Mitchell Trubisky scrambled for what appeared to be a first down and drew an unsportsmanlike penalty on Marcell Harris. The late hit spearheaded a scuffle between the two teams on the Bears' sideline, which led to the ejections of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Chicago wide receivers Anthony Miller and Joshua Bellamy, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The first down was also wiped out, as those penalties, as well as a holding on the Bears, resulted in the play being nullified.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

