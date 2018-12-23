Todd Bowles Rips Refs After Loss to Packers, Says Jets Were Playing 2 Teams

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was frustrated with the officiating during his team's 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, Bowles felt like the Jets were in a handicap match during the game.

"I thought we were playing two teams," he said during his postgame press conference. "The Packers and the striped shirts."

     

