Todd Bowles Rips Refs After Loss to Packers, Says Jets Were Playing 2 Teams

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was frustrated with the officiating during his team's 44-38 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

"I thought we were playing two teams," he said during his postgame press conference. "The Packers and the striped shirts."

