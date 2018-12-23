Updated 2019 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Results

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While the top teams in the NFL are jockeying for playoff seeding, other teams are looking to see where they will end up in the 2019 draft.

Although the players on the field are likely still trying their hardest—everyone is still auditioning for a job next year—some fans continue to root against their favorite teams. They know every loss brings them closer to a game-changing player at the top of the draft.

Meanwhile, the draft order is still wide-open with one more week remaining in the 2018 season, a major change from last season when the 0-16 Cleveland Browns were preparing for the No. 1 pick by late November.

Here is a look at the latest draft order through the 4 p.m. ET games in Week 16.

1. Arizona Cardinals: 3-12

2. Oakland Raiders+: 3-11

3. San Francisco 49ers: 4-11

4. New York Jets: 4-11

5. Detroit Lions: 5-10

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-10

7. New York Giants: 5-10

8. Buffalo Bills: 5-10

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: 5-10

10. Atlanta Falcons: 6-9

11. Carolina Panthers: 6-9

12. Cincinnati Bengals: 6-9

13. Denver Broncos+: 6-8

14. Green Bay Packers: 6-8-1

15. Miami Dolphins: 7-8

16. Washington Redskins: 7-8

17. Cleveland Browns: 7-7-1

18. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-7

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-6-1

20. Tennessee Titans: 9-6

21. Minnesota Vikings*: 8-6-1

22. Indianapolis Colts*: 9-6

23. Seattle Seahawks*+: 8-6

24. Los Angeles Chargers*: 11-4

25. Baltimore Ravens*: 9-6

26. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys*): 9-6

27. Houston Texans*: 10-5

28. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears*): 11-4

29. New England Patriots*: 10-5

30. Los Angeles Rams*: 12-3

31. Kansas City Chiefs*+: 11-3

32. New Orleans Saints*: 13-2

*Determined by playoff seeding, will change based on postseason results

+Still to play in Week 16

Arizona Cardinals

Things haven't gone well this season for rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, but the team will almost certainly give him more chances to show why he was worth taking with the No. 10 pick last season.

One key might be getting him some protection up front after he faced pressure throughout his rookie season.

Additional weapons could also be nice for the young quarterback, even with David Johnson and Christian Kirk already on the roster. If Larry Fitzgerald retires, finding depth at receiver will be a priority.

While the upcoming class is considered to have better top-end defensive talent, the Cardinals could find some offensive help somewhere in the draft.

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders have three picks in the first round thanks to trades of Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, although each player has helped their new team do better than likely anticipated this season.

The Chicago Bears went 5-11 last season while the Dallas Cowboys finished 9-7, but both teams have already clinched a playoff spot, lowering the value of the first-round picks. While there will still be elite players available beyond the top 10-picks, the Raiders selections will be near the end of the first round.

On the plus side, the Raiders have done their own job of tanking this season to ensure they will have one of the top few picks.

They host the Denver Broncos on Monday night and face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, and losses in each will clinch at worst the No. 2 pick.

Based on what we have seen this season, the biggest need will be adding a pass-rusher to replace Mack. The team ranks dead last in the NFL with just 12 sacks this season, with defensive tackle Maurice Hurst leading the way with four.

Look for former Ohio State star Nick Bosa to be a top option for the Raiders regardless of where they are selecting.

New York Jets

In the last four weeks, the Jets have held fourth-quarter leads against the Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans before eventually losing in dramatic fashion. In the other game, the team pulled out a win over the Buffalo Bills.

This might have been the best-case scenario for the Jets, who got to see rookie quarterback Sam Darnold play well—five touchdowns and no interceptions over the past two weeks—without messing up the draft order.

Despite the lack of success this season, New York knows it has its quarterback of the future:

Now the challenge is building around him.

The Jets need playmakers on either side of the ball, whether it comes in the draft or through free agency. Picking this high in the first round will provide a good opportunity to get at least one game-changing talent who should make an impact next season.